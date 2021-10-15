Williams: Miseducation landed us here. This is our last chance to get history right.

In an aggravating coda to Donald Trump seeing “very fine people, on both sides” at a white supremacist rally, some right-wing educators and parents see no evil in the annals of history.
Teachers in a suburban Dallas school district are being instructed to offer students ”opposing” perspectives on the Holocaust, according to NBC News.
What could possibly be the “fair and balanced” take on the horrors of Holocaust, you ask? That the prisoners of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps were as content as enslaved Black people in America?
Yes, Virginia textbooks, into the 1970s, taught that bogus Lost Cause narrative of enslavement. The denial and revisionism of the moment are nothing new. They’re hard to extract from public education, even in our moment of racial reckoning — or perhaps because of it.
In Queen Anne’s County, Md., a Black school superintendent’s attempt to spark a dialogue on racism culminated in a groundswell of resistance that effectively chased her from her post in the high-achieving, majority-white school district.
It’s not as if Andrea Kane — formerly the chief academic adviser under then-Richmond superintendent Dana Bedden — left Queen Anne’s in ruins. The district celebrated its first National Blue Ribbon school during her tenure and offered its first African American Studies course — all while maintaining its top ranking in graduation rates for two years, according to a story in the New York Times. Kane’s primary sin was asserting that Black lives matter in a letter to parents after George Floyd’s May 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.
Mandatory face masks, critical race theory, The 1619 Project and the rights of transgender students have become flash points in school districts such as Hanover, Loudoun and Stafford counties, with occasionally unruly audiences erupting at board meetings.
“I don’t think we can divorce the current moment in schools from our broader context right now,” said Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, associate professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University.
She described public schools as “battlegrounds for ongoing anxiety around the pandemic — the intense debates over whether schools would reopen and how they would operate — all of which has been politicized at the national level. And that’s come down to the local level, increasing mistrust in our institutions because of the increasing divide in the way we receive our information.”
And then, there’s the phony debate over our nation’s history of racism. “Schools are at the crux of a lot of these intersecting anxieties,” she said.
Wokeness run amok did not create this moment. Decades upon decades of miseducation did. Detaching this nation from centuries of bigotry and ignorance was bound to be painful. Some folks just can’t quit hate or surrender unearned advantage.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has pandered to this misplaced sense of grievance.
“I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education,” he says.
Sounds good, until you ask: Whose parents?
The parents who believe the lie of a stolen election, deny America’s history of racism and subjugation, and refuse to war a mask to mitigate a killer virus?
Youngkin would cede control to the blusterers, the misinformation peddlers, the folks who view systemic racism in America as a work of fiction on par with Mark Twain.
We are trying to steer away from school curriculums that are, as Chesterfield County Public Schools determined in its own audit, “culturally insufficient.”
Ignorance and bullying are not the answer to what ails public education. If the anti-mask, anti-facts crowd wants to “be in charge,” they can always homeschool their kids.
If this keeps up, educators will become as stressed as health care workers. Why would anyone want to go into this profession in the current environment?
“I’d argue that it’s more important that they do than ever,” Siegel-Hawley said.
“It’s more important than ever that they go into classrooms prepared to teach about our history. And that at the heart of the pushback is fear” of losing status or power. “And so, helping the next generation of students understand it’s not a zero-sum game. That we’ll all be better for confronting our history for designing a more equitable society that will benefit everybody.”
She calls the ongoing conflict part of “a high-stakes struggle” to understand the role that racial hierarchy has played in U.S. history and what we need to do to make society more fair, equitable and democratic. Public schools reach 9 out of 10 of our kids and should be part of the solution, she said.
“It’s for the soul of the country and the future of it.”
We’re writing that future now, and we’re not even on the same page. A nation committed to two competing histories cannot remain one.
