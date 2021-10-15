Williams: Miseducation landed us here. This is our last chance to get history right.

In an aggravating coda to Donald Trump seeing “very fine people, on both sides” at a white supremacist rally, some right-wing educators and parents see no evil in the annals of history.

Teachers in a suburban Dallas school district are being instructed to offer students ”opposing” perspectives on the Holocaust, according to NBC News.

What could possibly be the “fair and balanced” take on the horrors of Holocaust, you ask? That the prisoners of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps were as content as enslaved Black people in America?

Yes, Virginia textbooks, into the 1970s, taught that bogus Lost Cause narrative of enslavement. The denial and revisionism of the moment are nothing new. They’re hard to extract from public education, even in our moment of racial reckoning — or perhaps because of it.

In Queen Anne’s County, Md., a Black school superintendent’s attempt to spark a dialogue on racism culminated in a groundswell of resistance that effectively chased her from her post in the high-achieving, majority-white school district.