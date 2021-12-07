Williams: Removing the reclaimed Lee pedestal is the best way to protect and preserve this symbol of protest

Some folks dared to envision that Robert E. Lee’s graffiti-covered pedestal — an internationally acclaimed symbol of protest — would become a fixture on Monument Avenue.
Other folks — and I count myself among them — had a hard time seeing the pedestal, with its raw denunciations of law enforcement, as something any politician would permanently embrace on a public street. Those feelings were validated when the state installed a 12-foot-high fence around the circle.
I wasn’t surprised that Gov. Ralph Northam, in the waning weeks of his administration, would want to tie a bow on a signature achievement by removing the Lee statue base and conveying the circle to the city. But the action sparked disappointment among some activists who were pivotal in removing the Confederate monuments, even as others said good riddance.
Ana Edwards, chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, called what’s afoot “a lost opportunity to mark an important transition in Richmond’s racial history and pursuit of racial justice.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, in a social media post, criticized Northam for ordering “the removal of the most significant protest art since WWII after making deals behind closed doors with the city of Richmond.
“The pedestal at Marcus-David Peters Circle was reclaimed by the community as a monument to racial justice,” the post said. “We deserve to have a say over its fate.”
I feel you.
Elected officials followed your lead in removing these monuments to oppression. Now, they’re getting out in front of the people in making decisions about their fate.
I can’t condone the undemocratic aspects of this move.
But I do understand it.
Change, as we have seen, is as tenuous as an autumn leaf trembling on a limb. Political winds blow hot, cold and fickle. The Great Racial Reckoning of 2020 has turned into the Great White Backlash of 2021.
It was crucial for Northam, while he still has control, to convey that circle to the city of Richmond.
The Republican resurgence during the November election, the steady erosion of voter protections and the precarious state of abortion rights dramatizes how nothing surrounding any decision — political or judicial — is etched in stone.
Never make the mistake of assuming that everyone shares our delight that those pedestals are empty. Republicans swept into statewide office amid a backlash from voters fed up with the interrogations of systemic racism, whether on Monument Avenue or in our public school classrooms.
The pedestals, as an instrument of Lost Cause elevation, were not incidental; they were essential. Lost Cause romance and revisionism lose their spell at eye level.
“We’re working actively right now to gift parts of the pedestal, if not the whole thing, to a cultural institution so that they can display and preserve it appropriately,” Northam press secretary Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday.
“We absolutely recognize the importance of the pedestal as it was really reclaimed by the city of Richmond and by the commonwealth. And that’s why it’s so important to us that it’s preserved, and we want to make sure it’s done right.”
Jim Nolan, press secretary for Mayor Levar Stoney, said the mayor believes Richmond “deserves a clean slate” when it assumes control of the circle.
There will be plenty of discussion down the road about what to do with Monument Avenue. The city has begun its process of removing other empty pedestals.
My take? Marcus-David Peters Circle, informally renamed for a teacher killed by a police officer during a mental health crisis, gives us a template for the former Lee monument space — not necessarily in its specifics, but in its spirit.
It should be an egalitarian space where any city resident feels welcome. It should be imbued with the spirit of social justice and racial reconciliation, drawing from all cultures, including the Indigenous people who were here before us and the African people brought here against their will. And it should showcase the immense creative talents of our local arts community.
Water is the reason for our river city’s existence and a symbol of rebirth. A water feature could exert the sort of gravitational pull we should desire for this people-centered space.
The reclamation of the Lee monument pedestal as a memorial for social justice and against police brutality would always be vulnerable in an unsecured space on a street whose infrastructure was designed to celebrate oppression rather than justice. White supremacist vandals are afoot, as we saw at the Arthur Ashe mural in Battery Park. Let’s protect and preserve this reclaimed pedestal.
I like the irony of the former Lee statue base at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as a companion to Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” monument.
Keeping the pedestal on Monument Avenue makes a statement.
Placing it at a museum makes sense.
