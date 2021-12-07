Williams: Removing the reclaimed Lee pedestal is the best way to protect and preserve this symbol of protest

The pedestals, as an instrument of Lost Cause elevation, were not incidental; they were essential. Lost Cause romance and revisionism lose their spell at eye level.

“We’re working actively right now to gift parts of the pedestal, if not the whole thing, to a cultural institution so that they can display and preserve it appropriately,” Northam press secretary Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday.

“We absolutely recognize the importance of the pedestal as it was really reclaimed by the city of Richmond and by the commonwealth. And that’s why it’s so important to us that it’s preserved, and we want to make sure it’s done right.”

Jim Nolan, press secretary for Mayor Levar Stoney, said the mayor believes Richmond “deserves a clean slate” when it assumes control of the circle.

There will be plenty of discussion down the road about what to do with Monument Avenue. The city has begun its process of removing other empty pedestals.

My take? Marcus-David Peters Circle, informally renamed for a teacher killed by a police officer during a mental health crisis, gives us a template for the former Lee monument space — not necessarily in its specifics, but in its spirit.