Williams: Richmond public housing residents are the focus of a new documentary, ‘HEARD’

The filmmakers had a socially-distanced screening for the film's subjects.

"Man, I cried," said Thompson, who called his participation in the project life-changing.

He called the documentary powerful. "There's something there that everyone can take away from it. You can learn from this film."

Thompson has completed his second book, which seeks to motivate young people. He paid his way through college and will be graduating from Virginia Union University in December, with a degree in criminal justice. He recently married.

"I'm just looking to go forward," he said during an interview Tuesday.

At the beginning of the film, Johnson is asked: What was your dream?

"I wanted to get killed so I can see who came to my funeral," he said.

The man on the screen is incredulous that he once thought this way. By the end of the film, a tearful Johnson has clearly embraced life, his triumphs, and the chance to watch his boys become men.

"You couldn't have told me I would make it to 40," he says, "because none of my friends made it to 40."