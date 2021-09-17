Williams: Richmond wrote its way into inequity. Richmond Racial Equity Essays seeks to show us the way out.

And so Walden describes struggling, unseen, as the only Black girl in her class before flourishing in a more diverse grade school environment. A Latina from Miami registers her shock at the lack of language diversity in Richmond. A planner laments the arrival of a Whole Foods Market in her native Harlem -- and relates that legacy of gentrification and displacement to the Harlem of the South, Richmond's Jackson Ward.

Walden thinks anyone who reads the essays and "has an open mind and has a heart toward justice or change will be blessed by them."

She and Gough, her co-editor, pared down a list of more than 100 suggested individuals in selecting the two-dozen essayists. Chavis, fresh from his "Black Space Matters" video project on food insecurity and urban farming, volunteered to shoot video interviews. Podcasts would follow as yet another way to expand the audience and point of view.

Walden, a self-described bookworm with degrees from Georgetown and the University of Virginia, acknowledges that not everyone prefers to absorb information through the written word. "It was important for me to try to make it accessible," she said.