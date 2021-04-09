Williams: The debate at UR is about more than the names of buildings. The school's reputation is at stake.

“We hope that this can be sort of a commitment of good faith and that moving forward they will be including us: students, faculty, staff, the community members who are really on the ground day in and day out at this school, taking classes, working there, living there,” she said Thursday. “But we really don’t have any way to gauge that because the pushback has been very extreme so far.”

She noted that other universities in Virginia have been more forthright in removing Confederate symbols in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests. “It’s just funny to see how willing the university was, the Board of Trustees has been, to sort of go against that and stake that claim even in this political movement.”

Freeman was a UR trustee and rector from 1925 to 1950 and editor of The Richmond News Leader, which later merged with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. According to UR’s report, written by Lauranett Lee and Suzanne Slye, Freeman promoted segregation and disenfranchisement of Black people. He called interracial marriages “pollutions of blood” and supported efforts for eugenics.

Freeman was lionized in his lifetime as the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of Robert E. Lee and George Washington. But our reckoning on race has stripped the rose-colored tint from the historical lens.