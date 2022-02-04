Williams: The fate of Richmond's Confederate monuments lies in the hands of a Black institution. As it should be.

The prophesy that John Mitchell Jr. issued about the Robert E. Lee monument continues to come to pass, even beyond the statue's removal.
As editor of the Richmond Planet, Mitchell fought against the 1890 monument honoring Lee and foretold of the Black man: "He put up the Lee Monument, and should the time come, he'll be there to take it down."
And as it turns out, he'll also be there to determine what happens to the Lee statue and other Confederate monuments beyond their removal.
The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the new owner of the monuments, will play the lead role in deciding their fate, with an assist from the Valentine Museum among other institutions.
Some folks take issue with the undemocratic nature in which Mayor Levar Stoney conveyed the monuments to the Black History Museum. And it's valid to wonder whether an institution with its modest means has the wherewithal to handle such a responsibility. But let's face it: Some of the same folks who opposed the removal of the monuments are no doubt feeling indignant that they have been placed in Black hands following their removal by a Black contractor, Devon Henry.
The moral arc of the universe not only bends toward justice, but takes an occasional twist toward irony as well.
"Anyone who doesn't appreciate the importance of an African American-led institution taking control of these objects and artifacts pursuant to their ultimate disposition, I would suggest is completely missing the point," Marland Buckner, the interim executive director of the Black History Museum, told Times-Dispatch reporter Chris Suarez.
"Where and how they are managed, will be left to a Black-led organization whose very existence those statues were designed to obviate. Folks that have trouble understanding that have obviously never been in a position to fully understand at an immediate, personal level precisely what those monuments were designed to do."
As if Buckner hadn't made his point with rapier-sharp precision, he elaborated so that there was no mistaking its message.
"Those monuments were built so you and I could never have this conversation. Those monuments were built so that an organization like the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia would have no purpose or existence. Those monuments were built so that there would never be the possibility of a Black mayor and Black members of a City Council making the decision that they took."
Buckner also made it clear that whatever happens to each monument - and their fates will be determined case by case - they will "not be used in any way, shape or form to glorify the Lost Cause."
That clause is a no-brainer. How does it serve Richmond to remove its monuments to white supremacy and the glorification of the Confederate cause to continue the enslavement of Black human beings, if such idolatry is merely given a new venue?
Everything is on the table, Buckner said, not ruling out that the statues could ultimately be melted down for a new work of public art, as planned for the former Lee monument in Charlottesville.
Some folks will view all this as score settling, which again, misses the point. Those monuments were the ultimate symbol of score settling, designed to announce the return of a social order that stripped Black people of their agency.
A constant mantra by opponents of monument removal was "We can't change history." They were unmoved by the argument that the Confederate statues themselves were a blatant act of Lost Cause propaganda that, as Mitchell also predicted, "will ultimately result in handing down to generations unborn a legacy of treason and blood."
In a nation still reeling from insurrection and the stench of treason in the halls of Congress, the proper disposal of these monuments is crucial.
History is not a finite substance hewed from bronze and granite. It's alive, ever changing, subject to enlightenment, distortion or erasure. We can see the latter two in the political right's feverish efforts to whitewash lessons of systemic racism in the classroom that they deem "divisive."
Anyone who thought the removal of these monuments was anything but a beginning must now realize how precious and tenuous social justice can be. Efforts to codify white emotional comfort (see "Jim Crow") or roll back African American progress have been a constant in American history.
In America, 1890 is always lurking around the corner.
History, in the form of those monuments, was weaponized to announce the resurrection of our oppression. Black people, despite Mitchell's warning, had precious little say as these monuments to white supremacy endured, with the blessing and protection of the commonwealth.
Our control over their fate is not only proper, but just.
