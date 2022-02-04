Williams: The fate of Richmond's Confederate monuments lies in the hands of a Black institution. As it should be.

Buckner also made it clear that whatever happens to each monument - and their fates will be determined case by case - they will "not be used in any way, shape or form to glorify the Lost Cause."

That clause is a no-brainer. How does it serve Richmond to remove its monuments to white supremacy and the glorification of the Confederate cause to continue the enslavement of Black human beings, if such idolatry is merely given a new venue?

Everything is on the table, Buckner said, not ruling out that the statues could ultimately be melted down for a new work of public art, as planned for the former Lee monument in Charlottesville.

Some folks will view all this as score settling, which again, misses the point. Those monuments were the ultimate symbol of score settling, designed to announce the return of a social order that stripped Black people of their agency.

A constant mantra by opponents of monument removal was "We can't change history." They were unmoved by the argument that the Confederate statues themselves were a blatant act of Lost Cause propaganda that, as Mitchell also predicted, "will ultimately result in handing down to generations unborn a legacy of treason and blood."