Williams: The vaccine rollout mirrors our divides. If we don't come together, we'll have to remain apart.

There was never any question that I’d be getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The benefits far outweighed the risk.

I recently weathered my second dose of Pfizer without so much as a sore arm. But even if I’d experienced the short-term flulike symptoms not uncommon after that second shot in the arm, it would have been worth it. It’s a small price to pay for our freedom to eventually unmask our smiling faces without undue risk to our health.

Sunday, all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately half of all adults in the commonwealth have received at least one dose, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. An estimated 3 million additional Virginians will become eligible for the shot as a result of Northam’s action. The governor says he’s confident that every adult in the state who wants the vaccine can get their first shot by the end of May.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the way we can end this pandemic and return to our normal lives. And that’s what we all want,” Northam said.

But some folks have no patience for that kind of talk. They want their freedom, now, to not to wear masks and to make others sick. They don’t intend to take a vaccine that will get us closer to normal.