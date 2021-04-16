Williams: The vaccine rollout mirrors our divides. If we don't come together, we'll have to remain apart.

There was never any question that I’d be getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The benefits far outweighed the risk.
I recently weathered my second dose of Pfizer without so much as a sore arm. But even if I’d experienced the short-term flulike symptoms not uncommon after that second shot in the arm, it would have been worth it. It’s a small price to pay for our freedom to eventually unmask our smiling faces without undue risk to our health.
Sunday, all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately half of all adults in the commonwealth have received at least one dose, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. An estimated 3 million additional Virginians will become eligible for the shot as a result of Northam’s action. The governor says he’s confident that every adult in the state who wants the vaccine can get their first shot by the end of May.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are the way we can end this pandemic and return to our normal lives. And that’s what we all want,” Northam said.
But some folks have no patience for that kind of talk. They want their freedom, now, to not to wear masks and to make others sick. They don’t intend to take a vaccine that will get us closer to normal.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, spoke for these folks Wednesday as he interrogated Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, during a hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
“Are we just going to continue this forever? When do we get to the point, what measure, what standard, what objective outcome do we have to reach before Americans get their liberties and freedom back?” Jordan asked Fauci.
“You think the Constitution is suspended during a virus, during a pandemic?” asked Jordan, apparently forgetting the Jan. 6 insurrection Republicans encouraged with their lie of a stolen presidential election.
The numbers Fauci cited — 560,000 deaths and 60,000 infections a day — are not conducive to totally reopening the country.
I am not indifferent to the hardships this pandemic has caused businesses. But the press, governments and faith institutions have found ways to keep the First Amendment alive without needlessly endangering lives.
If politicians like Jordan had supported mask-wearing and not cravenly participated in downplaying the virus, we would have saved thousands of lives and been that much closer to returning to normal.
Instead, the politics of the pandemic has us fighting each other as much as fighting the virus.
Bloomberg News, in a story this week, cited geographic divides on vaccine enthusiasm that mirror our political divide. Vaccine appointments are hard to find in Democratic, relatively liberal Charlottesville but easy to obtain an hour down U.S. 29 in more conservative Lynchburg, home of Liberty University.
Meanwhile, access to the vaccine remains a challenge in Black and Latino communities.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) based on available racial data, African Americans in Virginia make up 22% of COVID-19 cases but 14% of those vaccinated; Latinos, 17% of cases, 9% of those vaccinated. White Virginians make up 52% of COVID-19 cases and 65% of those vaccinated.
KFF also reports that 59% of Democrats have received at least one vaccine dose and 23% intend to ASAP. Meanwhile, 3 out of 10 Republicans and white evangelicals say they will ”definitely not” be getting vaccinated.
Mignonne Guy, an associate professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University whose focus includes health inequities in the Black community, questions whether herd immunity is possible amid such resistance.
“Here’s the problem with them not getting it: If we continue to transmit this virus, and we have various mutations and variants going around ... then it will still have a disproportionate burden on Black and brown populations.”
We need to have a deeper discussion of a malady afflicting us, one rooted in the very perception of what it means to be American: our elevation of rugged individualism over the collective good.
Much of this culture of individualism is steeped in an ideology of whiteness, Guy said.
“It’s completely counterintuitive to democracy,” she said, noting that adherents to this ideology support the authoritarian Donald Trump, oppose universal health care and are resistant to addressing climate change.
Individualism is dangerous at a time like this. The notion that our individual liberties trump the health and well-being of our neighbors, and an entire nation, is folly in the face of a stubborn and evolving virus.
To Jordan’s question, this will continue, as long as it’s about each of us instead of all of us.
Until we come together, we’ll have to stay apart.
