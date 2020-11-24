Williams: 'They hate white people.' State Sen. Amanda Chase takes white grievance to an extreme

Local and state Democratic officials say she did not comply with the state’s open records laws and new election rules intended to help voters who mailed absentee ballots correct errors. Party officials also question Showalter’s handling of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city’s election office and significant corrections to the vote count in Richmond City Council races in the 2nd and 8th districts.

Chase told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Andrew Cain on Saturday that “this has become a race issue.” She accused Democrats of “a blatant double standard” in not holding accountable voter registrars in Henrico and Chesterfield counties for issues during the election.

Her logic is hard to follow. The Henrico registrar, Mark Coakley, is as white as Showalter.

Showalter, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said she does not intend to quit. She argued that the election “was managed well under difficult circumstances” and that her office did all within its power to comply with “last-minute changes and additional requirements.”

As for Chase’s contention about the reason Showalter is under fire, the registrar said: “I would hope that it’s not because of my race.”

