Williams: Virginia-born Ella Baker organized civil rights activists in the 20th Century. Her influence is still felt today.

If Black Lives Matter doesn’t look like your father’s social justice movement, perhaps that’s because it draws less inspiration from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. than from an esteemed Virginia-born organizer.
“With all due respect to King, the most important figure in the civil rights movement was Ella Baker, who was organizing communities in the 1940s and 1950s, hosting leadership conferences, making contacts throughout the South and generally doing the work,” says Adam Ewing, assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Ella Jo Baker, called “the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” was born on Dec. 13, 1903, in Norfolk. Her family moved to Littleton, N.C., when she was a child, and she finished Shaw University in Raleigh.
She died in New York in 1986, but not before leaving her fingerprints throughout the civil rights movement, from the NAACP to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and from Greensboro, N.C., lunch counter sit-ins to Freedom Rides. But Baker shunned the limelight, wary of top-down charismatic leadership, which made her an uneasy fit in King’s SCLC.
Or as she put it: “Strong people don’t need strong leaders.”
Ewing credits Baker with being a driving force in the formation of SNCC (pronounced “Snick”), whose decentralized leadership structure and focus on community empowering and community-based leadership “looked a lot more like the current BLM organizations of the 21st century than SCLC.”
BLM’s leadership might be decentralized, but Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, has described it as “a leader-full movement.”
“It is worth keeping in mind that the Black Lives Matter movement is still relatively young; the civil rights struggle arguably started in the early 1940s, with the March on Washington Movement and Ella Baker’s organizing for the NAACP,” Ewing said.
Support for the local Black Lives Matter movement reportedly is eroding among people weary of vandalism, the protesters’ presence on Monument Avenue and clashes between demonstrators and police.
Still, we tend to look at the 1960s movements through a sepia-toned lens of nostalgia. There was plenty of rioting, destruction and violence, and splintering within the movement. The activists were largely unloved, or even despised, including King.
The Black Panthers were systematically wiped out by police, sometimes as they lay in bed — an eerie prelude to the fatal shooting by Louisville, Ky., police of Breonna Taylor in March.
If the “Bloody Sunday” law enforcement mayhem on Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., was the 1960s’ George Floyd moment, the Reagan-era backlash to movement gains should be a cautionary tale for today’s protesters. President Donald Trump’s stated attempt to defund the Post Office to suppress voting in November is evidence that no victory is permanent without vigilance.
Ewing does see points of convergence between the mid-20th century organizations and BLM.
A parallel between movements is their savvy use of the media.
“In the same way that King and the Panthers and others made brilliant use of the newish medium of television in the 1960s and 1970s to broadcast their message, BLM makes brilliant use of digital media,” Ewing said.
But he notes that the movements are rooted in different objectives.
“To use Michelle Alexander’s language from ‘The New Jim Crow,’ the civil rights movement emerged to topple the racial caste system of Jim Crow apartheid. The BLM movement has emerged to topple the racial caste system of mass incarceration.”
BLM’s leadership structure is also more inclusive of women and LGBTQ+ people, he said, noting that the civil rights and Black Power organizations — like virtually all organizations of that era — were “misogynistic and patriarchal.”
Ewing prefers decentralized, nonhierarchical movements to top-down, hierarchical organizations. “I think that movements that utilize democratic and inclusive practices are less likely to grow rigid and inflexible.”
The thrust toward revolution, Ewing says, arises from “the collective experiences of the oppressed” and its role should be to assist and provide resources.
We know how the ’60s played out. There was triumphant legislation on civil rights and voting rights, but also nationwide urban unrest for much of the remainder of the decade. And ultimately, a backlash.
Today, Ewing said he only can speculate about the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, “but my general belief is that we are living in a moment of great social transformation, and that real change is coming. What that change looks like will depend in part on how effectively activists are able to exert influence in the process, but more importantly on how effectively and determinedly our community demands change.”
Ella Baker would agree. Change will require a community of strong people. The outcome is on us.
