Williams: Virginia-born Ella Baker organized civil rights activists in the 20th Century. Her influence is still felt today.

“To use Michelle Alexander’s language from ‘The New Jim Crow,’ the civil rights movement emerged to topple the racial caste system of Jim Crow apartheid. The BLM movement has emerged to topple the racial caste system of mass incarceration.”

BLM’s leadership structure is also more inclusive of women and LGBTQ+ people, he said, noting that the civil rights and Black Power organizations — like virtually all organizations of that era — were “misogynistic and patriarchal.”

Ewing prefers decentralized, nonhierarchical movements to top-down, hierarchical organizations. “I think that movements that utilize democratic and inclusive practices are less likely to grow rigid and inflexible.”

The thrust toward revolution, Ewing says, arises from “the collective experiences of the oppressed” and its role should be to assist and provide resources.

We know how the ’60s played out. There was triumphant legislation on civil rights and voting rights, but also nationwide urban unrest for much of the remainder of the decade. And ultimately, a backlash.