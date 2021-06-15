Williams: We've won the prize. Let's keep doing the work.

In the 1987 film "Broadcast News," a reporter asks a colleague, "What do you do when your real life exceeds your dreams?"
"Keep it to yourself," the colleague replies.
But that wouldn't make for much of a column, would it? So indulge me as I talk about dreams unimagined, dreams fulfilled and dreams still under construction.
First, let me say this. We won this Pulitzer Prize. This newspaper. This city.
Protesters took an exhilarating and breathtakingly creative stand for social justice, at their physical peril. A city that for more than a century had taken unjustified pride in an avenue whose iconography embodied white supremacy finally realized that it could no longer tolerate such an ugly embrace. A Richmond that once had shown little interest in introspection began interrogating its history, and everything it thought it valued.
The Pulitzer package this newspaper submitted would have been much skimpier without the above.
Or as reader Jill Davenport wrote to me: "Your personal win is a win for Richmond and I am so happy you received this recognition."
"How does it feel?" a reporter for Poynter.org asked via email.
"Affirmations are sustenance," I replied. "So right now, it feels like an affirmation not just for me, but for the RTD and for the city of Richmond, during this period of much-needed transformation."
Of course, winning a Pulitzer is no guarantee that your life becomes a gravy train with biscuit wheels. Take my immediate predecessor in the commentary category, Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Jones was the creator of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, and won for an introductory essay asserting what should be an uncontroversial point of fact: that the nation's founding ideals, when written, were not intended for Black people. Yet the project has been vilified by right-wing critics. And Hannah-Jones -- not only a Pulitzer winner, but the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" -- was denied tenure as a professor at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina, on clearly political grounds.
The challenges that myself and other Black journalists face -- particularly Black opinion writers -- do not magically vanish once an award is draped around our necks. And the removal of Confederate monuments will not vanquish structural racism in Richmond and the poverty, inequities and injustices that have built up over the centuries from that white supremacist base.
But there is undeniable joy in the recognition that Richmond, and the staff of this newspaper, are putting in long-overdue work. Now is a time to celebrate. But after we put the champagne down, there's plenty of work that remains undone.
Our newspaper and our deceased sister paper, The Richmond News Leader, were inextricably linked to Richmond's legacy as the former capital of the Confederacy and the heart of Massive Resistance. The city and its dailies had an unflattering reputation for being anti-Black and anti-change. To outsiders, Richmond was the proverbial hotbed of social rest.
Of course, that narrative was always too simple -- Richmond has always been a place where Black people vigorously resisted their oppression, from Gabriel to John Mitchell Jr. to Maggie Lena Walker to the Richmond Crusade for Voters to activist Curtis Holt, a public housing tenant whose lawsuit against Richmond's racially motivated annexation of a portion of Chesterfield County changed the complexion of Richmond city government.
Change happens incrementally, and then, all at once. Folks have been chipping away at inequities for generations. We can't always see the tipping point before the sacred cows topple.
The events that brought us the Pulitzer took place over 130 years -- and during one, long hot summer.
This Pulitzer was a team effort by virtually everyone on the RTD staff, during a global pandemic. But I'd be remiss if I didn't give a special shout-out to the young reporters who inspire me with their energy and passion, and editor Katy Evans, a lifeline through it all.
Thank you to my wife, mom, brother and the rest of my ever-supportive family, always there for me, even when I'm overly preoccupied with work. Thanks to every friend, elder, colleague and former colleague who reached out with congratulations; the sources whose knowledge are the lifeblood of my columns; and the elected officials who expressed congrats, despite being the occasional recipient of my barbed prose.
Thank you, readers, for the kudos and more importantly, for your readership, including those who often don't agree with me but still felt compelled to reach out. You give me hope in these divided times.
And finally, thanks to the social justice warriors focused on the unfinished work of making Richmond the just and equitable city of our dreams.
This Pulitzer is our award. But we all must keep our eyes on the prize.
