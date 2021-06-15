Williams: We've won the prize. Let's keep doing the work.

"Affirmations are sustenance," I replied. "So right now, it feels like an affirmation not just for me, but for the RTD and for the city of Richmond, during this period of much-needed transformation."

Of course, winning a Pulitzer is no guarantee that your life becomes a gravy train with biscuit wheels. Take my immediate predecessor in the commentary category, Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Jones was the creator of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, and won for an introductory essay asserting what should be an uncontroversial point of fact: that the nation's founding ideals, when written, were not intended for Black people. Yet the project has been vilified by right-wing critics. And Hannah-Jones -- not only a Pulitzer winner, but the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" -- was denied tenure as a professor at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina, on clearly political grounds.

The challenges that myself and other Black journalists face -- particularly Black opinion writers -- do not magically vanish once an award is draped around our necks. And the removal of Confederate monuments will not vanquish structural racism in Richmond and the poverty, inequities and injustices that have built up over the centuries from that white supremacist base.