Williamsburg man charged with carrying 'artfully concealed' knife inside his laptop at Richmond International Airport

A Williamsburg man has been charged with carrying a weapon inside the terminal at Richmond International Airport after authorities said they found a double-bladed knife that was "artfully concealed" inside the inner workings of his laptop computer.

Following an investigation of several weeks, airport police charged Cameron Thomas Rider, 23, with the misdemeanor offense. The knife was detected Nov. 11 during a security checkpoint screening at the airport. The charge was placed after the incident was reviewed by the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, said airport spokesman Troy Bell.

Rider, who was released on a summons, is scheduled to appear Dec. 21 in Henrico General District Court.

In November, authorities said as a traveler — identified this week as Rider — began to pass through the checkpoint to board a flight, a U.S. Transportation Security Administrator officer staffing an X-ray machine spotted what appeared to be a knife inside the man’s carry-on bag.

The contents were searched, but initially no knife was found as each item in the carry-on bag was separated and re-examined through the X-ray machine, according to the TSA.

At that point, the X-ray image indicated the knife was inside a laptop computer. After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found “to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer,” a TSA spokeswoman said.

Rider initially claimed he had no idea there was a knife inside his laptop. “However, after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his,” the spokeswoman said.

No additional information about the circumstances were released this week by airport police.

The weapon was the first knife to be reported found by the TSA this year in carry-on belongings at Richmond International Airport.

However, TSA officers have confiscated 21 firearms, the great majority of them loaded, from travelers' carry-on bags so far this year at the airport — the most recent on Dec. 8. The total is one shy of tying the record of 22 firearms discovered in 2020, and surpasses last year's total of 20, the TSA said.

"Detecting artfully concealed weapons points to the training and skill of our officers who are focused on their mission to ensure that prohibited items that could cause harm are not carried onto flights," Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA's Federal Security Director for RIC, said after the knife was discovered in November.

In addition to the misdemeanor criminal charge, Rider also faces a "stiff federal financial civil penalty," Burke noted.

Top five weekend events: “The Nutcracker," Richmond Boat Parade & Tacky Lights Run RICHMOND BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS 'THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER' 'THE NUTCRACKER' TACKY LIGHTS RUN SNEED'S HOLIDAY MARKET