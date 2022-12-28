With artistic know-how and hard work, Kristin Donaldson is an integral part of community nonprofit

Hanover resident Kristin Donaldson combines her artistic ability with her know-how for hard work to give back in a couple of different ways.
Donaldson has risen to become an integral volunteer for Shepherd’s Way Relief Center in Richmond while she also volunteers to paint inspirational quotes inside Hanover County schools.
Shepherd’s Way Relief Center was founded as a faith-based outreach ministry by Love of Christ Fellowship Ministries Church. It first started by distributing bagged lunches in Monroe Park for the homeless and people in need.
It now serves hot meals Wednesday through Sunday, operates a community closet and an emergency food pantry. Between 100 and 200 people are served by its hot meals.
Donaldson first started volunteering at Shepherd’s Way around six years ago when a friend mentioned they were bringing blankets and clothes to the nonprofit’s former downtown location. Donaldson happened to be heading to CVS after Christmas. She bought blankets and decided to hand them out in person.
“I’ve been hooked ever since I went that first time,” Donaldson said. “It was nice because you could actually speak to the people who attended. So often you donate items and aren’t really sure where they go.”
She remembers someone that day who needed a belt. The perfect-sized option had just been donated that day.
“To us it’s just a belt, but to them it’s an opportunity to feel better and have something that fits and just works,” Donaldson said.
She fast became the nonprofit's "artist in residence." The walls inside the old building at 400 East Main Street were devoid of life. Donaldson, a former elementary and art teacher, took it upon herself to brighten up the blank surroundings.
“She asked if it would be ok to do some paintings just to put something on the wall,” said Sigmund Collins, president and founder of Shepherd’s Way. “She proceeded to paint the most beautiful murals. She did scriptures, the beatitudes specifically.”
The result was an inspirational wall that Collins says guests were appreciative for.
“My mind has always been on the food and the clothing,” Collins said. “[Donaldson] brought this extra dimension of making the environment part of service. The surroundings of a place are so important to what you are doing.”
She once held an art class after a meal for Shepherd’s Way guests. Between 50 and 75 people stayed after a meal to take part. Canvas boards and paints were supplied by the nonprofit, and Donaldson instructed them.
“It was amazing to see people just light up as they were creating their own pieces of art,” Collins said. “Of course as with any group there’s going to be people with amazing talent. It was just amazing to see, and she was encouraging everyone in how they’re doing it.”
The work she’s done at Shepherd’s Way hasn’t stopped with art.
Donaldson quickly became one of the go-to volunteers among a core group that push along essential operations. She helps organize volunteers and execute special projects. Donaldson is also relied upon for donation pickups, purchasing and to get word out when the nonprofit is in need.
Collins remarked about how she can put out messages on social media when Shephard’s Way needs clothing or food. Typically, donations they need are delivered to the front door by the next day.
“If there’s one thing I can say about [Donaldson], she’s the person you call when you need to get things done,” Collins said. “She’s type A, but she gets it done in a way that is pleasant.
"[Donaldson] is just incredibly kind, incredibly thoughtful and incredibly focused.”
Collins said he’s recently asked Donaldson to be a director for the nonprofit.
Shephard’s Way is currently without a proper location after its previous lease ended in May. Donaldson, now a real estate agent by trade, used her skills to find a new building with a serving space, storage area, industrial kitchen and a gathering space for guests.
Shepherd’s Way is currently working with its board and donors to fund the new location, whether that be a purchase or through a lease.
In addition to her work with Shepherd’s Way, Donaldson has also taken her artistic talents into local schools where she paints short, motivational messages for the students.
She first painted about six years ago at her kids’ schools, starting with Chickahominy Middle School. She’s now painted messages for about eight to ten schools across the area, including Harrogate Elementary in Chester, where she used to teach.
Some of those messages have been things like “The best thing you can wear is your confidence,” or “In a world where you can be anything, be you.”
“I believe so truly that you are worth it all,” Donaldson said. “I want every student to know, by you, be unapologetically you and know that you are valued and you are worth it.”
The most recent mural she did was inside the nurse’s clinic at Highland Springs that said “teach peace.”
“I stay busy no doubt. For each thing that I do I try to stay focused on my task and hand, have good time management and realize what’s important,” Donaldson said. “Which is family, positivity and thinking of others. I try my very best to make it all work.”
Richmond area emerges as destination for sports tourism with $76 million economic impact
The Richmond region is becoming a hotbed for one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism industries: sports tourism.
Sports tourism can take many shapes and forms. One of those most recognizable forms is when someone takes a trip to see their favorite NFL team play in a stadium across the country. Worldwide events like the Olympics and World Cup are other examples, when people take trips for the purpose of seeing live sports.
Another side of sports tourism is when families travel out of state with their kids whose baseball teams are playing in a tournament. It also could be groups of friends traveling to participate in a regional disc golf tournament in a nearby city.
These families and groups of friends will play several games in that area’s sports facilities, eat at some of its restaurants and possibly visit some of its tourist attractions and other businesses.
That second brand of sports tourism is on the rise in the Richmond area, and large investments are being made across central Virginia to help capture its growth. Localities across the region are capitalizing off of their public sports facilities and organizing to better capture that market.
Richmond Region Tourism says nearly 70% of its total bookings over the past year have been in sports tourism. In 2021, it booked 116 sports tourism events with about 247,000 attendees tallying an estimated $76.7 million in economic impact. Most recent numbers from 2022 show almost the same number of attendees across 96 events and an estimated $89 million in economic impact.
Jack Berry, president of Richmond Region Tourism, said sports tourism has proven to be a resilient form of tourism through different crises.
“In 2008 when the banks collapsed in September, business travel stopped, but sports tourism kept going,” Berry said. Families “gave up their trips to Europe, they gave up trips to Disney, but they still attended their kids’ sports tournaments. Sports tourism did not take a dip whatsoever.”
Luring sports events
When some surrounding states shut down youth sports during the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia allowed them to keep going, with safety measures requiring teams to wear masks and barring parents from attending games. Berry said central Virginia captured some of those lost events, and that sports tourism had a major contribution to record-setting visitor stays from July 2021 through January 2022.
Disney in Florida was an early adopter of sports tourism and remains a dominant destination. Markets around the country are beginning to build infrastructure and programs to vie in this industry. Richmond is well-positioned geographically to compete in the regional market with the intersection of three major interstates.
“If you’re living in Connecticut or Maryland and you have a lacrosse team in Maryland, you won’t go to Disney because of how far it is versus a weekend here in Richmond,” Berry said. “They could drive down and be back in school Monday morning.”
Berry said Washington, D.C., was the area’s biggest market for a long time, but that tourism web traffic for the nation’s capital is starting to be outpaced by users in and around New York City.
Capturing sports tournaments and events requires a competitive bid process. Events weigh the availability of hotel inventory, strong restaurants, and modernized and maintained facilities plus the customer service support from grounds crews for such things as staffing to organize, set up and clean up events.
Richmond’s biggest local competitors are Williamsburg, with its abundance of museums and traditional tourist destinations, and Virginia Beach, which recently built an $86 million indoor sports complex with 12 basketball courts and a hydraulic indoor track.
The Richmond area has an ecosystem that already boasts an abundance of fields and events with more on the way.
The single-largest sports tourism event in the region is the Jefferson Cup. The youth soccer tournament was started in the 1980s in conjunction with the local Richmond Strikers club. It has grown to become one of the nation’s preeminent tournaments with more than 1,600 teams from around the U.S. competing across four weekends during the summer.
The Jefferson Cup also has become an important NCAA recruiting destination with hundreds of coaches watching the U-17 and U-18 age groups. Its boys and girls showcases are consistently ranked among the top youth tournaments in the country among all sports.
Its rise to its current stature coincided with the construction of facilities across Henrico and Chesterfield counties over the past decade. Tournament organizers said the Jefferson Cup had only half the number of its current teams in 2010 when River City Sportsplex was built in Midlothian. The number of teams jumped 20% that first year. Fields have continued to be built across the Richmond area, and the tournament now has more than 38 fields across eight locations in the region. Now, it is estimated to generate an economic impact of $30 million with over 50,000 hotel room nights in the region.
The city of Richmond’s convention center also has been an underrecognized sports tourism asset with major indoor events like the Cheer and Dance Extreme Mid Atlantic Open championship.
Henrico County estimates that its 160 sports events generated about $60 million in economic activity in 2021, while Chesterfield County says its 70 countywide events generated 250,000 visits with about $34.4 million in direct spending. Both counties have more projects in the pipeline.
New venues rising
Several sports destination developments are on the way in Richmond. Its $2.5 billion Diamond District project and Flying Squirrels stadium add a more traditional sports tourism avenue, alongside a spate of co-located hotel units and retail. Virginia Commonwealth University also is planning a new athletics village with tennis courts, a track facility and a soccer stadium across 41 acres next to the new stadium.
Chesterfield has a possible addition to two of it strongest destinations on the horizon. A $540 million county bond referendum in November could earmark $27 million for an overhaul at River City Sportsplex and Horner Park. It would add 16 fields at River City and other amenities like a destination playground and cross country course plus four softball fields at Horner Park.
Henrico also has plans for the near and far future that will help capture incoming sports enthusiasts. The county is focusing so heavily on sports tourism that it developed a Sports and Entertainment Authority this past year.
“The county has been doing a great job of hosting tournaments for years. Now, it becomes the next evolution of tourism because it’s gotten so big as a business,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Sports and Entertainment Authority.
The $50 million Henrico Sports and Event Center scheduled to open in 2023 is a 185,000-square-foot space for 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts. The county had no ability to bid for indoor tournaments before this building’s announcement. Now, it has a substantial capacity to go after indoor sports like basketball, indoor field hockey, volleyball, pickleball and anything else on hardwood.
Then just off Parham Road, a private developer is planning Green City, a $2.3 billion “ecodistrict” with a 17,000-seat arena that Bickmeier said could go after bigger sports tourism events like gymnastics, NCAA events like March Madness, or figure skating.
Richmond Region Tourism said this conglomerate of facilities, organizations, governments and other partners vying for sports tourism dollars can stimulate the entire region.
Berry uses the analogy of a family from Omaha, Neb. — they fly into Richmond International Airport to play in the Jefferson Cup, stay at a hotel in Henrico, play games at soccer fields in Chesterfield and then go to Richmond restaurants for dinner.
“Then they go back to Omaha and people say, ‘Well, where were you?’” Berry said. “All they know is that they were in Richmond. And that’s the beauty of our jurisdictions.”
Richmond's Sassy Jones, $80 million e-commerce company, opens brick-and-mortar at Short Pump
What started as a side hustle for Richmond businesswoman Charis Jones has grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with Sassy Jones, her line of jewelry, accessories and ready-to-wear women’s clothing.
Earlier this month, Jones hosted a blockbuster red-carpet opening for the new brick-and-mortar Sassy Jones store at Short Pump Town Center. The $200,000 buildout is giving Sassy Jones fans — national and worldwide — a place to come and experience the clothes, beauty products, jewelry and home décor in person.
On opening day, a line stretched down the concourse when the ceremonial ribbon was cut.
“We served them with perfection,” said CEO Charis Jones. “For us, it’s not about how she buys, it’s about how she feels. We wanted her to walk away feeling gorgeous and connected and loved.”
The company, one of the nation’s fastest-growing e-commerce brands, started as an at-home side hustle for Jones while working as a insurance sales agent. She started selling jewelry part time in 2013, but just a few years later decided to jump in full time so that she could be her own boss. That started a 15-month tour where she went to trade shows around the country.
But traveling non-stop left her mentally drained, and she realized it was an unsustainable business model. Instead, Jones turned to the web as a way to boost sales.
She had the idea to set up her tradeshow kit in front of a camera, with the backdrop of her luxurious personal closet. Jones livestreamed herself explaining her different pieces to a digital audience as if she were selling at a trade show. These livestreams, dubbed “Sparkle Parties,” have served as the basis of Sassy Jones’ aggressive growth since 2017.
Jones said her very first Sparkle Party — filmed on the now-defunct livestreaming app Periscope — garnered just 12 viewers, but she sold $600 worth of jewelry. Jones called that conversion rate “amazing,” and doubled down on her web content.
Sparkle Parties have grown since then and eventually migrated over to Facebook Live. Her Sparkle Parties have hosted celebrities like Kim Coles, Cynthia Bailey and some of “The Real Housewives.” Some of the most recent Sparkle Parties have had up to 30,000 viewers.
“Buying online is psychological, there’s always a risk of disappointment,” Jones said. “You can’t always tell what the coloration is due to the contrast of the screen. As popular as e-commerce is, it’s really still up in the air.”
Livestreams gave Jones the chance to interact directly with her customers and to answer their product questions in real time. It also gave her and her fans a place to build community. Hundreds of thousands of people interact with the brand, and each other, through its social media presence. Some fans have posted pictures together on vacation while VIPs — those who spend more than $5,000 — get benefits like Sassy-organized dinners, events or talks with guests like therapists and marriage counselors.
Jones said the company has an estimated value today of about $80 million. In 2020, it was named No. 75 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing, privately held businesses measured by revenue and growth with 4,515% growth over the previous three years. In 2021, it was named No. 24 with over 12,000% growth.
Sassy Jones has come a long way from the days when it sold jewelry only. It has become a lifestyle brand with products in beauty, ready-to-wear women’s clothes and home décor all targeted at Black women, a market that is underserved by major fashion labels.
“We’re such a unicorn with wings like a Pegasus. We’re not duplicable; we’re not anyone else,” Jones said. “Even the energy that you get from walking into the store, it ain’t Prada or Gucci. We serve a niche that I am relentless about. And we just cater to her so well where other brands are trying to cover everything. I know who our girl is. There’s no one for her.”
Jones said the brick-and-mortar is now an important place for die-hard fans to have an in-person experience with the brand they follow. The interior was curated to resemble her personal closet, with grand chandeliers and finishes die-hard fans will recognize from Sparkle Parties. The desk Jones first worked from when Sassy Jones was an at-home business is also on display at the store.
Sassy Jones previously opened a brick-and-mortar in downtown Richmond but closed it during the pandemic to focus on e-commerce. Jones said it wasn’t her favorite part of the business the first time around, but that she’s learned a lot about physical retail over the past few years and felt strongly that fans needed a physical location. And more stores are on the way.
Two stores are slated to open later this year in some of the company’s “top e-commerce cities,” with locations yet to be announced. The idea is to have stores all over the country, and internationally, with the Richmond store serving as the blueprint for all of them.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand; projects $10.4 million in revenue this year
Richmond-based piemaker Joyebells has made it to the big leagues.
The family-run company that started in a kitchen three years ago has now taken over shelf space in Food Lion and Sam’s Clubs stores nationwide.
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
The pie has taken off since then, selling in Food Lion, Sam’s Club and as of last week, through QVC.
Moore started by selling just five pies a week at the Dairy Bar in Scott’s Addition, to making 10 pies a week for that restaurant. She then jumped production to between 100 and 200 pies a week for other local stores before Food Lion took notice. Production then jumped to 1,800 pies a month to meet demand for area retailers.
Revenues have skyrocketed over that journey. At the end of her first year, in 2019, Moore said she brought in a revenue of $8,976. Joyebells grew to $53,000 in revenue the next year, then about $350,000 in 2021.
So far in 2022, the company has generated $6 million in revenue and its projections show an end to the fourth quarter at $10.4 million. It now has shelf space at all 1,100-plus locations in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. It’s also grown into all 600 Sam’s Club stores nationwide.
Production for Food Lion is about 17,000 cases or 136,000 pies. Joye said she did not yet want to comment on the number of pies being sold in Sam’s Club but could reveal that in the future.
“We look at each other and can’t believe it. Pies, pies did this. It’s surreal,” Joye said, sitting next to her husband, Eric Moore. “I’m most proud of my family, all of us coming together, all of us coming together to elevate our historical family trajectory.”
The Moores’ children moved in with them along the way. The children worked for the business without a paycheck for the first two years of the operation. They’ve all moved out since the business has risen to its current level of success this past year.
Eric Moore started as a cashier at a fast food restaurant and then grew to become a supervisor for 15 Bojangles restaurants in the state. He now serves as chief operating officer of Joyebells, supporting many of the day-to-day logistics. He also hand-delivered many of the pies to local grocery stores in the earliest days.
Nearly all of the company’s growth up until now has been based on the sales of sweet potato pies. Recently, Joyebells added peach pie to the mix. And there are more to come.
The Moore family has a total of about 11 recipes, but more are on the way.
Apple and pumpkin pies will be released in 2023. Then later in the year, Joyebells will branch into savory flavors with its home meal solutions brand “Country Sides.” The company is slated to release collard greens, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cornbread dressing.
Joyebells is planning to release those new products for the fourth quarter in 2023 to capture the holiday market. Moore said the idea is offer an entire family dinner, except for the protein.
“Where we are currently we didn’t see happening until 2025,” Joye said. “It’s a blessing and has just taken on a life of its own.”
The company previously took on a co-packer to help with production once it rose to the national level to help cover Food Lion and Sam’s Club orders.
“The hardest thing at that level was we had to stick to our guns when it comes to taste and quality ingredients,” said Eric Moore. “It took a while before we gave the approval on the final product. We had to push to use the highest ingredients no matter what the cost was going to be and that the customer would still support it.”
The price for a Joyebells pie is $12.99.
Despite going national, Joyebells is still using Richmond’s Hatch Kitchen to fulfill orders for area stores. The Moores said it was an invaluable learning phase for their business and they wanted to keep using its facilities.
Moore also wanted to acknowledge Food Lion, which she says had faith in her at the beginning.
“Food Lion was instrumental in showing proof that we had the ability, one to have the appeal that a store of Food Lion’s size would have enough support to come in,” Joye said. “The customers have to buy it. They were a huge piece for our trajectory. I don’t think anyone would have been paying attention as soon or as quickly if it had not been for Food Lion.”
Most recently, Joye made an appearance on QVC last week as part of its 24-hour Season’s Eatings Food Event.
“The QVC Merchandising team met Joye at the Fancy Food Show this past summer and just fell in love with her personality, her story, and of course, her pies,” said a QVC spokesperson. “Her passion and authenticity is a perfect fit for QVC.”
Moore is starting to connect with early-stage entrepreneurs as a business speaker now that she has reached this level of national success. She says she was always working on side projects that never quite worked out before she found her hit with Joyebells.
“To all my other serial entrepreneurs and dreamers, all those things that you’ve done over the years in your life … that’s your positioning, that’s your seasoning for life for when the thing you’re supposed to be doing comes along,” Joye said.
“Believe in your instincts and the potential of your product,’” she said.
Marriott-branded 'stylish' and 'playful' Moxy hotel opens in downtown Richmond
Moxy is now open in downtown Richmond. The Marriott-branded boutique hotel uses a fun and whimsical environment to bring people together.
Richmond-based Shamin Hotels bought the eight-story brick building at Fifth and Franklin streets in 2016 with the goal of turning it into an iconic property for Richmond’s downtown.
“It’s a stylish brand, it’s a playful brand, it’s a brand that is bar-centric, and it’s focused on developing deep relationships with the community that it operates in,” said Neil Amin, president and CEO of Shamin Hotels.
The 100-room hotel was renovated with the help of historic building tax credits. Some of the historic elements like the front staircase and entryway are preserved and mixed with the brand’s modern flair.
Moxy is designed for communal spaces that are highly social. The main floor includes a lobby with seating space to accommodate groups. Check-in happens at the bar, while several guest rooms have social designs where beds are facing each other and the room has ample open space in its center. Other rooms have built-in bunk-beds for families with children. Floors even have a communal ironing and utility area.
“It’s an activated public space,” Amin said. “That’s the trend where people want to have unique experiences, get out of the rooms and experience the local community.”
Marriot’s Moxy brand has grown exponentially since 2016 when it had two hotels in the U.S. and four in Europe. It now has 33 hotels in North America, 80 in Europe and 16 in Asia, all very specifically targeted.
Local flair was included in the design of the building. Richmond muralist Hamilton Glass was commissioned to do 11 different pieces inside the building. One major work was done in the bar area and some were in the rooms themselves, all designed to capture something unique about the city. Glass is a distinguished name in the city’s art scene, having done over 30 murals across the area since 2012.
While Moxy has popped up in cities across the country, Richmond is the one of four cities on the Atlantic coast to have one — the others being New York, Washington and Boston. Amin said the building can be an icon.
“It puts Richmond on par with those global cities,” Amin said. “And there is a loyal following for this brand.”
The hotel’s long-term market is broad — from Gen Z to millennials and empty nesters — but the initial push is for influencers to visit and grow the brand.
Amin said that Shamin “spared no expense” on the project that far surpassed its initial projected costs.
“In the end we wanted to get it right,” Amin said. “Once it’s here, it’s here forever. It’s going to be a staple in Virginia for the next 50 years.”
Shamin Hotels contracted with Marriott International to operate a Moxy hotel in Richmond. The building was purchased from the Economic Development Authority by 501 Franklin Street LLC, a Shamin affiliate, for $2.5 million in 2016 and is now assessed by the city at a total value of $17.5 million.
Friday is the first night rooms are available for a booking on Marriott’s website. Rates through January 2023 are between $189 and $195 per night. Rates from February 2023 onward are listed between $234 and $256 nightly.
Shamin is the largest hotel operator in the state with over 50 hotels, the bulk of which are in Central Virginia. Moxy is its third in downtown Richmond after the Hampton Inn and Suites at 700 East Main St. and the Holiday Inn Express at 201 East Cary St.
Richmond-area-based pharma company Indivior buys NARCAN developer Opiant, aims to launch new overdose reversal agent
Chesterfield-based Indivior, already in the business of opioid addiction treatment, is branching into overdose protection.
The global pharmaceutical company entered into an agreement to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a reported $145 million.
Indivior is the company best known for producing Suboxone, a commonly used medication in treating opioid addiction. It also has a newer product Sublocade, a widely used injectable treatment for the same condition.
Opiant is known for developing the overdose-reversing medication NARCAN.
The two companies entered into a definitive agreement for an upfront consideration of $20 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share contingent on meeting upcoming net revenue milestones from the approval and launch of a new product, OPNT003, currently under development by Opiant.
Revenue goals for those contingencies are between $225 million and $325 million within seven years of the product’s launch — or $250 million in four consecutive quarters within the first three years of launch.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of each company.
Indivior Mark Crossley said the acquisition is an “excellent strategic fit that diversifies and strengthens” Indivior’s capability to propel products into the marketplace in both substance use and disorder, and rescue and recovery.
“The combination with Opiant will provide Indivior with one of the most comprehensive and relevant treatment platforms to address the ongoing U.S. opioid and overdose epidemic and extends our leadership position in addiction treatments,” Crossley said.
“We look forward to working with Opiant’s talented team as we undertake our shared mission of changing patients’ lives through access to life-transforming treatment for substance use disorders.”
Opiant’s soon-to-market OPNT003 was driven by the increase in prevalence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The overdose reversal agent received an FDA Fast Track Designation in November 2021. The companies said they expect approval in third quarter 2023 with a launch in the United States in the months to follow.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the great potential Opiant has created with OPNT003 and our pipeline of medicines,” said Roger Crystal, Opiant’s president and CEO. “This transaction combines Opiant with an organization that shares our patient-focused mindset, and we believe creates immediate value for patients, our employees and our stockholders. It will enable us to leverage Indivior’s global scale, commercial strength and scientific expertise to accelerate our mission to create best-in-class medicines for the treatment of substance use disorders and drug overdose.”
Indivior said it expects annual net revenue between $150 million and $250 million based on OPNT003’s clinical profile.
Opiant had been trading for around $9.50 per share before the purchase was announced. Its current stock price is hovering around $20.16 per share.
Opiant’s third quarter financial statements showed a loss of nearly $25.5 million over the same time in 2021. Royalty payments dropped $23.2 million since 2021, with NARCAN going generic in December 2021. Opiant’s third quarter statement reflected an operating loss of $32.8 million.
Opiant lost $33.8 million for the first nine months of the year, as royalties from its flagship NARCAN product fell — they vanished altogether in the July to September quarter.
Opiant was only a fraction the size of Indivior, even before royalty payments fell. Opiant’s 2021 revenue was $47.8 million versus Indivior, which recorded $791 million in net revenue that year.
Opiant has other products in its research pipeline. OPNT002 is an “investigational nasal naltrexone” product targeting alcohol use disorder to reduce the craving for alcohol. It is expected to be a self-administered medication. It also has a product in its pre-clinical program, OPNT004, for acute cannabinoid overdose
