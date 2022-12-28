 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Making a Difference

With artistic know-how and hard work, Kristin Donaldson is an integral part of community nonprofit

Hanover resident Kristin Donaldson combines her artistic ability with her know-how for hard work to give back in a couple of different ways.

Hanover resident Kristin Donaldson combines her artistic ability with her know-how for hard work to give back in a couple of different ways.

Donaldson has risen to become an integral volunteer for Shepherd’s Way Relief Center in Richmond while she also volunteers to paint inspirational quotes inside Hanover County schools.

Kristin Donaldson

Kristin Donaldson has volunteered with Shepherd's Way Relief center. She’s become one of the recognized core of volunteers and works tirelessly in several ways to keep things going. She is shown at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on December 22, 2022.

Shepherd’s Way Relief Center was founded as a faith-based outreach ministry by Love of Christ Fellowship Ministries Church. It first started by distributing bagged lunches in Monroe Park for the homeless and people in need.

It now serves hot meals Wednesday through Sunday, operates a community closet and an emergency food pantry. Between 100 and 200 people are served by its hot meals.

Donaldson first started volunteering at Shepherd’s Way around six years ago when a friend mentioned they were bringing blankets and clothes to the nonprofit’s former downtown location. Donaldson happened to be heading to CVS after Christmas. She bought blankets and decided to hand them out in person.

“I’ve been hooked ever since I went that first time,” Donaldson said. “It was nice because you could actually speak to the people who attended. So often you donate items and aren’t really sure where they go.”

She remembers someone that day who needed a belt. The perfect-sized option had just been donated that day.

“To us it’s just a belt, but to them it’s an opportunity to feel better and have something that fits and just works,” Donaldson said.

She fast became the nonprofit's "artist in residence." The walls inside the old building at 400 East Main Street were devoid of life. Donaldson, a former elementary and art teacher, took it upon herself to brighten up the blank surroundings.

“She asked if it would be ok to do some paintings just to put something on the wall,” said Sigmund Collins, president and founder of Shepherd’s Way. “She proceeded to paint the most beautiful murals. She did scriptures, the beatitudes specifically.”

The result was an inspirational wall that Collins says guests were appreciative for.

“My mind has always been on the food and the clothing,” Collins said. “[Donaldson] brought this extra dimension of making the environment part of service. The surroundings of a place are so important to what you are doing.”

She once held an art class after a meal for Shepherd’s Way guests. Between 50 and 75 people stayed after a meal to take part. Canvas boards and paints were supplied by the nonprofit, and Donaldson instructed them.

“It was amazing to see people just light up as they were creating their own pieces of art,” Collins said. “Of course as with any group there’s going to be people with amazing talent. It was just amazing to see, and she was encouraging everyone in how they’re doing it.”

The work she’s done at Shepherd’s Way hasn’t stopped with art.

Donaldson quickly became one of the go-to volunteers among a core group that push along essential operations. She helps organize volunteers and execute special projects. Donaldson is also relied upon for donation pickups, purchasing and to get word out when the nonprofit is in need.

Collins remarked about how she can put out messages on social media when Shephard’s Way needs clothing or food. Typically, donations they need are delivered to the front door by the next day.

“If there’s one thing I can say about [Donaldson], she’s the person you call when you need to get things done,” Collins said. “She’s type A, but she gets it done in a way that is pleasant.

"[Donaldson] is just incredibly kind, incredibly thoughtful and incredibly focused.”

Collins said he’s recently asked Donaldson to be a director for the nonprofit.

Shephard’s Way is currently without a proper location after its previous lease ended in May. Donaldson, now a real estate agent by trade, used her skills to find a new building with a serving space, storage area, industrial kitchen and a gathering space for guests.

Shepherd’s Way is currently working with its board and donors to fund the new location, whether that be a purchase or through a lease.

In addition to her work with Shepherd’s Way, Donaldson has also taken her artistic talents into local schools where she paints short, motivational messages for the students.

She first painted about six years ago at her kids’ schools, starting with Chickahominy Middle School. She’s now painted messages for about eight to ten schools across the area, including Harrogate Elementary in Chester, where she used to teach.

Some of those messages have been things like “The best thing you can wear is your confidence,” or “In a world where you can be anything, be you.”

“I believe so truly that you are worth it all,” Donaldson said. “I want every student to know, by you, be unapologetically you and know that you are valued and you are worth it.”

The most recent mural she did was inside the nurse’s clinic at Highland Springs that said “teach peace.”

“I stay busy no doubt. For each thing that I do I try to stay focused on my task and hand, have good time management and realize what’s important,” Donaldson said. “Which is family, positivity and thinking of others. I try my very best to make it all work.”

