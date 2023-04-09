Karl Baskerville, a soon-to-be-74-year-old barber, was marching again on Monument Avenue on Sunday, this time with a smile that matched his holiday finery, as part of a revived Richmond ritual: the Easter parade.

Baskerville was among thousand of protestors during the George Floyd summer of 2020 who streamed down the Belgian block-paved boulevard — known for its grand houses — to demand the removal of what had been its distinguishing and long-debated signature feature: statues of five Confederate leaders, erected in the late 1800s and early 1900s as Jim Crow-era statements of white supremacy.

The verdigris statues of Stuart, Lee, Davis, Jackson and Maury are gone, removed by the city and the state, but the holiday crowd — there was no immediate estimate from police on its size — was back for the street party between North Davies and North Allen Avenues that is known as Easter on Parade. It dates to 1973, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and in 2022 for lack of funding.

Baskerville, wearing a red wool-blend suit with a white over-plaid, a white and cream brocade waistcoat and white slip-ons, reflected on the protestors who occasionally clashed with police on Monument Avenue three years ago and the generally cheerful passersby strolling Sunday under a sunny blue sky with friends, children and pets.

"We have to be able to adapt the community when it calls for peace, love and respect for all people, wealthy or poor," he said. "We are getting together. We're not together yet."

With approximately six blocks closed to motor vehicles between 1 and 5 p.m., the street hummed with two- and four-legged traffic. People — and more than a few dogs — donned clip-on bunny ears and homemade bonnets. The vest pocket-sized lawns of some houses were riots of pink, green and yellow plastic eggs and cardboard cutouts of rabbits.

Evie and Celeste Trahan, 9 and 6 years old respectively, and their father, Francois, modeled straw caps that they had adorned with faux greenery and likenesses of white rabbits. The family moved to Monument Avenue from Westchester County, a New York City suburb, in August 2022. The Trahans were familiar with Richmond because they have relatives here, but this was their first taste of Easter on Parade.

"This has a neighborhood feel to it," said Francois Trahan, a Montreal native who works in equity research. "For a big city, it's pretty incredible."

The parade, sponsored this year by Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the grocery chain, and The Black History Museum & Culture Center, typically draws about 25,000 people. It is largely about seeing and being seen. People-watching is the order of the day.

Cooler temperatures notwithstanding, heavily inked Richmonders displayed their tat-covered arms, legs and backs. And though summer is still a couple of months off, some of that season's attire was on display: madras trousers and seersucker and white-linen suits, and straw boaters. And one did not have to walk too far to detect the scent of smoldering cannabis, recreational use of which is legal in Virginia.

In the 2200 block of Monument Avenue, one resident — he asked not to be identified — wore an outsized, cartoon-ish facsimile of a bunny's head while watching the throng coursing by. He said he had lived on the street for eight years and remembered the difficult summer of 2020. But the vibe Sunday signaled that people were pleased that the parade was back.

He said, "It's kind of like Easter — a new beginning."

