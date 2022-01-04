With cases surging, take-home COVID tests remain hard to find in Richmond-area stores

An employee at the Walgreens in Short Pump took a black marker and wrote a message in all capital letters: "COVID TESTS ARE SOLD OUT." The sign was placed on the front counter above three empty shelves where the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test is normally stocked.
At a nearby Kroger, take-home tests have been sold out for the past six days. Shipments are supposed to come three times a week, but recently, they never arrived.
Finding take-home tests has become a challenge recently, as the surging omicron variant, holiday gatherings and new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have created a shortage of take-home tests in the Richmond area and nationwide.
"The availability of rapid antigen testing might be strained for some time," Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director for the Virginia Department of Health, said Tuesday.
It could take two or three more weeks for the supply to be replenished. In the meantime, health leaders are asking people to take the slower PCR tests and to forgo taking COVID tests if they aren't necessary.
In the summer, the demand for take-home COVID tests plummeted, forcing health care company Abbott Laboratories to destroy some of its test components and lay off hundreds. Certain ingredients expire after seven months.
Demand for at-home tests began to accelerate around Thanksgiving as the omicron variant spread in the United States. But manufacturing and distributing more tests can take up to six or eight weeks, said Jeff Smith, a professor of supply chain management at Virginia Commonwealth University.
And that's if companies have all the materials in stock. The head of InBios, another rapid test maker, told NPR it can take 12 weeks to receive all the raw materials required to assembling a testing kit.
While Abbott did destroy finished test cards, it held onto other materials, including reagent bottles, cardboard packing, swabs, nitrocellulose strips and paper labeling.
CVS Pharmacy offers five different types of at-home tests - Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume and Pixel by LabCorp - but Abbott controls almost two-thirds of the market, Smith said.
The cost of an Abbott kit of two tests was recently raised to $24. Previously, the kit sold for $14 under an agreement with the Biden administration that recently expired.
Abbott said it will deliver 30 million BinaxNOW tests in the first quarter of 2021 and 90 million more in the second quarter.
Bulk buying and hoarding has limited supply, too, Smith said. Workplaces and schools have bought pallets of tests at the wholesale level. To limit hoarding, CVS and Walgreens restrict the number of tests a customer can purchase. Spokespeople for both companies did not answer questions about their supply of take-home tests. Abbott's product was listed as "out of stock" Tuesday on Walgreens.com for pharmacies across the Richmond area.
While there have been other COVID-related impacts to the supply chain, in this case, the chain is generally functioning, Smith said. The massive spike in demand was unpredictable.
Higher cases, new instructions
On Tuesday, the state health department reported a daily average of more than 15,000 cases in Virginia. The latest wave of the pandemic has dwarfed all previous waves in terms of cases. The previous high was 6,000 cases in January 2021, and the delta variant's peak in September produced less than 4,000 daily cases.
Given that the omicron variant is less severe than previous forms of the coronavirus, the more important measure of the pandemic's toll is now hospitalizations and deaths, said Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Valley.
The number of hospitalizations is climbing fast, but not as fast as cases. The daily average of hospitalizations exceeded 2,300 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which is about two-thirds as high as Jan. 2021, when hospitalizations peaked in Virginia.
There were an average of 17 deaths reported Tuesday, which is less than half as high as January and September 2021, when there were between 40 and 50.
To address the new variant, the CDC issued new guidelines last week, reducing the number of days a person should isolate. If one is asymptomatic, isolation can end on Day 5. The person should wear a mask for the next five days. Evidence suggests that most transmission occurs early in the course of illness - about one or two days before the onset of symptoms and two or three days after.
No longer recommending a 10- or 14-day quarantine for people exposed, the CDC now recommends people take a test to determine if they need to quarantine. The new directive likely added to the demand for take-home tests, Forlano said.
Other options available
Because rapid tests are hard to find, the state health department recommends people schedule PCR lab tests. There's no shortage of those, Forlano said, though some health care providers are limited in their ability to administer tests because they have fewer employees.
The results of these tests typically take one to three days. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have scheduled community testing events this week, where they expect to conduct 600 to 800 PCR tests, a spokesperson said. There were 51 testing events scheduled throughout the state this week, though some were canceled by snow. The events tested hundreds of people in the Richmond region last week, but hundreds had to be turned away.
Because either supply and staff are limited, Forlano recommends people not take tests who don't need them. Travelers often conducted tests before holiday gatherings, but Forlano recommended testing be limited to people who have a reason to believe they have COVID.
One place you shouldn't go for a test is the emergency room. Health systems recently asked people not to visit ERs to receive a COVID test, because they have been flooded with patients in the past week.
Some rapid antigen tests are available for pickup. The Richmond and Henrico Health District recently received 3,600 take-home tests. It will give away 1,750 of them at four community events this week. The remaining 1,850 will go to either schools, health care facilities, homeless shelters, jails, nursing homes or libraries.
