With cases surging, take-home COVID tests remain hard to find in Richmond-area stores

To address the new variant, the CDC issued new guidelines last week, reducing the number of days a person should isolate. If one is asymptomatic, isolation can end on Day 5. The person should wear a mask for the next five days. Evidence suggests that most transmission occurs early in the course of illness - about one or two days before the onset of symptoms and two or three days after.

No longer recommending a 10- or 14-day quarantine for people exposed, the CDC now recommends people take a test to determine if they need to quarantine. The new directive likely added to the demand for take-home tests, Forlano said.

Other options available

Because rapid tests are hard to find, the state health department recommends people schedule PCR lab tests. There's no shortage of those, Forlano said, though some health care providers are limited in their ability to administer tests because they have fewer employees.