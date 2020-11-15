With cold weather forecast, Richmond to open new safety net shelter this week

With cold temperatures in the forecast, Richmond nonprofits that aid the homeless are readying the region’s new safety net shelter program to open this week.

Keeping with the standard in previous years, the new program will offer emergency beds to people with nowhere else to sleep when temperatures are forecast to drop below 40 degrees. Rather than a traditional shelter setting, the program will run out of a hotel on Midlothian Turnpike, near the Chesterfield County line. Homeless service providers said the arrangement is safer during the ongoing public health crisis.

“The first and foremost thing this year starts with COVID precautions,” said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, which has helped coordinate the program.

The new shelter program replaces the cold weather overflow shelter at the city-owned Annie Giles Center in Shockoe Valley the last two winters. City officials scrapped the model this year, citing the pandemic and a new strategic plan to end homelessness adopted by the City Council in May.

Since the pandemic began, local homeless shelters have reduced the number of beds available to comply with public health guidance, like social distancing, meant to curb the disease’s spread. Hotels have emerged as a way to get people off the streets without packing them into close quarters.