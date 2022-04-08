With COVID cases inching upward, Richmond health district girds for another surge

After three months of declining cases, COVID-19 is gaining steam slightly in Virginia. While transmission remains low, cases have increased in each of the past seven days. The seven-day daily average was 871 cases in the state as of Friday, a pittance compared to the nearly 19,000 at the peak of omicron.

It's unclear if the rise in cases represents the beginning of a bump or a surge, as the BA.2 variant has become predominant in the United States. But the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are preparing for the worst possible outcome anyway.

The end of the downswing comes as COVID protocols continue to loosen and vaccine demand wanes. And it comes as Gov. Glenn Youngkin has celebrated the number of Virginians who received one shot – a partial measure of success in combating the virus.

While cases are going up, hospitalizations continue trending downward. There were 233 average COVID hospitalizations in the state, down from a high of 3,800 in January.

The BA.2 variant, a subvariant of omicron, has become the most common version of coronavirus in the United States and has caused surges recently in western Europe. There were an estimated 4.9 million cases in the United Kingdom during the last week of March. In Virginia, the BA.2 variant accounted for less than half of COVID infections last week.

Projections from the University of Virginia predict cases in Virginia will rise for at least the next two and a half months, based on its current course. But mitigating effects – such as higher vaccination rates – could cause cases to subside after a mild bump.

"We are keeping a very close eye on the subvariant BA.2," said Dr. Melissa Viray, director for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Typically, surges in the U.K. and Europe have presaged surges in the United States. But high levels of immunity through vaccination and previous infection could send the U.S. in a different direction.

"We're not having the same experience in the U.S. they're having in the U.K., so it's hard to predict exactly what it's going to do," Viray said.

Hospitalizations will be the key metric moving forward, she added, as the BA.2 variant, like the original omicron before it, is believed to be more contagious and less severe.

With the possibility of another surge, the local health districts continue to distribute at-home tests. It has given away 11,000 since mid-February and will distribute another 10,000 to child care facilities starting this week.

While they do expire, at-home COVID tests generally last several months, and tests purchased during the omicron surge are still effective.

The health districts will conduct fewer mass testing events, but it has the ability to ramp them up again if cases surge. The health districts will conduct fewer big events and distribute more rapid tests, which became people's preference during the omicron surge.

To spot a rise in cases before they happen, the VDH has begun testing wastewater for COVID at 25 facilities across the state. Wastewater testing, which has been used on some college campuses since 2020, can detect a rise in cases about a week before the people infected display symptoms.

Recent testing has not shown a significant increase in viral load, said Dr. Rekha Singh, the VDH's waste water surveillance manager. In recent weeks, the number of plants showing minimal or no trace of COVID has gone up. In the most recent round of testing, 19 of 25 wastewater treatment plants showed minimal or no signs of COVID-19.

Viray recommended residents have tests ready in case they become necessary and to catch up on vaccination.

Interest in vaccination has slowed lately. In Virginia, 6.2 million people are fully vaccinated – 73% of the population. Among them, almost half have received one booster.

On Thursday, Youngkin celebrated the number of people who have received one shot surpassing 7 million, or 82% of the population. But there are roughly 700,000 Virginians who received a first shot and never returned for a second shot of Pfizer and Moderna.

Some vaccine recipients felt sick after receiving their first shot – a common occurrence – and were too discouraged to receive a second, experts have said. Partially vaccinated individuals are less protected.

Youngkin called the 7 million "an incredible milestone on our path towards normalcy and demonstrates that Virginia is leading in the fight against COVID-19."

On social media, some used the opportunity to push back against vaccines, which are widely believed to be safe and effective. Respondents celebrated their unvaccinated status.

The Richmond area lags behind the rest of the state in vaccination rates. Only 63% of Richmond residents have at least one shot, and only a third of kids ages 5 to 11 have done so. In Henrico and Chesterfield, about 75% of residents have received at least one shot.

Viray said one shot is a good marker of progress but not a good marker of overall immunity. For residents who are older or immunocompromised, it's even more important to be fully vaccinated, she said.

Residents who are over 50 or immunocompromised are now eligible for a second booster.

Through the Doses on Demand program, the Richmond and Henrico districts have delivered 30 vaccinations to residents at home and at long-term care facilities in the past two weeks. Any resident in Richmond and Henrico can receive a vaccine at home. Residents of Chesterfield, Hanover and the surrounding Richmond area can receive an at-home vaccine if they have limited mobility.