With Delta variant spreading, WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks but Virginia is sticking to CDC guidance

L.A. County officials announced in a Monday news release, two weeks after California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the mask mandate, that they're recommending residents wear face coverings indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status until the health department can "better understand how and to [whom] the Delta variant is spreading." The locality is the only one to break away from the CDC.

Anderson said the VDH is not aware of local health districts that have expressed similar interests but “the subject is just being broached because of the new WHO guidance” and L.A. County’s decisions.

“More discussion likely will be had by health professionals across the country in the coming weeks about masks, even for those who are fully vaccinated,” Anderson continued.

Chesterfield Health District isn’t considering a change to mask guidance and will follow the state, said spokesperson Brookie Crawford. So will Richmond, Henrico and Chickahominy health districts.

Crawford added that “to prevent infection by the Delta variant, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible” and advised people who aren’t fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.

Caitlin Hodge, spokesperson for Chickahominy Health District, said that while the health department is aware of only 2 confirmed Delta variant cases within the area, the increasing numbers are “an important reminder that COVID-19 remains a serious public health matter and people should remain vigilant.”

