With Delta variant spreading, WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks but Virginia is sticking to CDC guidance

The COVID-19 state of emergency in Virginia ends on Wednesday, placing back into effect a law banning face coverings as the World Health Organization is urging even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks.
Civil rights advocates have criticized the state's reliance on informal statements from police officials that the felony charge will not be enforced on Virginians wearing masks for health reasons, noting how law enforcement has disparately affected Black residents.
Adding to the concern: the people most vulnerable to the fast-moving Delta variant that has crept to more than 85 countries and prompted the WHO’s precautionary response after a case resurgence in highly vaccinated parts of the world are those who haven't received a COVID shot against the virus.
And Black Virginians are the least vaccinated in the state - a result of limited access to resources, medical care, internet and transportation needed to reach clinics.
Even as more than half of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, the highest inoculation rates are concentrated in wealthier localities. People in census tracts where more than 40% of residents are living in poverty were more than twice as likely to die from COVID in the past year, according to VDH data.
VDH spokesperson Logan Anderson acknowledged that areas with low vaccination rates are a concern “because that is where we are most likely to see ongoing transmission and/or outbreaks of COVID - especially this fall.”
“That could cause greater pressure on hospitals and health care systems and lead to increased morbidity and mortality,” Anderson said. “Particularly because some of the new variants are more transmissible and cause more serious illness.”
But Virginia isn't planning to change its mask guidance - for now. This is in part due to how the average number of new cases and hospitalizations over the past week are among the lowest recorded in the state throughout the entire pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam's spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement that "obviously we'll continue to monitor this closely" and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lead, which Virginia and other states have deferred to throughout the pandemic.
No state had announced a plan to break away from the federal agency’s guidance as of Tuesday afternoon, and the CDC hadn’t changed its position on not requiring masks in most places for fully vaccinated people - a recommendation imposed a month ago to mixed feelings among Virginians.
Some residents felt it was long overdue. Others called the move premature.
In the U.S., the highly infectious Delta mutation currently accounts for 1 in 5 cases. Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health has tied the Delta variant to 48 cases, 6 hospitalizations and 1 death - which occurred in Henrico along with half the hospitalizations.
Anderson said these figures are an undercount since not every COVID-19 positive sample is tested for variants. The VDH also doesn’t have data available that shows how many of the people who were infected with the variant had been vaccinated.
Rebekah Butterfield, an epidemiologist with Richmond and Henrico, said the local data team is working to collect samples of the rare cases of breakthrough infections - or cases that occur among fully vaccinated people - to sequence and identify possible variants.
“That way, if a specific variant was linked to a case of vaccine breakthrough, we’d know right away,” Butterfield said, adding that this work is in addition to the vaccine and prevention outreach teams focused in areas with low vaccination rates.
In Los Angeles County, nearly 90%, or 110 of 123 people infected with the Delta variant, were unvaccinated. The locality is the only one to break away from CDC guidance.
L.A. County officials announced in a Monday news release, two weeks after California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the mask mandate, that they're recommending residents wear face coverings indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status until the health department can "better understand how and to [whom] the Delta variant is spreading." The locality is the only one to break away from the CDC.
Anderson said the VDH is not aware of local health districts that have expressed similar interests but “the subject is just being broached because of the new WHO guidance” and L.A. County’s decisions.
“More discussion likely will be had by health professionals across the country in the coming weeks about masks, even for those who are fully vaccinated,” Anderson continued.
Chesterfield Health District isn’t considering a change to mask guidance and will follow the state, said spokesperson Brookie Crawford. So will Richmond, Henrico and Chickahominy health districts.
Crawford added that “to prevent infection by the Delta variant, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible” and advised people who aren’t fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.
Caitlin Hodge, spokesperson for Chickahominy Health District, said that while the health department is aware of only 2 confirmed Delta variant cases within the area, the increasing numbers are “an important reminder that COVID-19 remains a serious public health matter and people should remain vigilant.”
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writer Mel Leonor contributed to this report