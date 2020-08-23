With football training on hold, Richmonder Nate Daniels wrote a children's book during the pandemic

When Nate Daniels opened his Midlothian gym, Daniels Sports Performance, in January, it was a culmination of years of preparation and education. Then the pandemic came and forced him to temporarily close its doors.
Daniels used the downtime for professional development he hadn’t had time to attain. He made connections, developed online plans and worked on a children’s book, “So You Want To Be A Pro?”
Since self-publishing the book on Amazon in mid-June, the book reached No. 1 on the website’s Children’s New Releases chart.
While it took the shutdown to finally turn the book into a reality, Daniels said it was a passion project that was a long time coming.
“I had already written the story out in my head years and years ago, 10-12 years,” Daniels said. “It’s one of those projects like building a deck that you never get to, but if I was telling a bedtime story, I could have said it word for word even before the pandemic.”
Daniels said he was motivated to write the book to mark the path for young children from being introduced to sports to making them a career. The text follows a boy named Devon doing that.
With his father in the military, Daniels’ family spent much of his childhood in Europe, where he played soccer and basketball. It wasn’t until Daniels settled in Fairfax that he began playing organized football at the age of 12.
“Instantly, I loved it. I loved everything about it,” Daniels said.
Football took him to Ferrum College. He was a four-year starter for the Panthers and was named the team’s defensive player of the year in 1998. Fairfax High and Ferrum have inducted Daniels into their athletics hall of fame.
Injuries held Daniels back as he pursued a pro career, first with the Baltimore Ravens then during a seven-year career in indoor football.
The opportunities, mentorship and structure that sports gave Daniels — right back to those years in Europe, where sports were an easy point of commonality — motivated him to get into coaching, one way or another.
“Obviously with being an athlete, I’m extremely passionate about sports,” Daniels said, “and not only with playing the game, but for what it did for me personally.”
The dream of opening a gym was one that had been growing in Daniels since those years at Ferrum. He started collecting certifications early once parents began asking if he’d train their children, and he built from training to leasing space in other gyms to opening his own space, focusing on athletes from age 8 up to professional level.
The gym has been phasing back open, “stronger than ever,” with hungry athletes. Zane Lewis (Trinity Episcopal) trained with Daniels before reporting to the Arizona Cardinals’ camp.
And while it took a pandemic to make “So You Want To Be A Pro?” a reality, Daniels said that he doesn’t plan on it being his last: “This was the first of hopefully many children’s books,” he said.