With four names added to war dead, Virginia War Memorial welcomes large crowd for Memorial Day

A Vietnam War-era Marine Corps veteran herself, May said she wasn't sure that she would come to the Memorial Day ceremony this year until a friend, Katie Suttles, gave her the pillow she held in her lap. She said she knew then that she had to come.

"I knew they were going to announce my son's name for the first time today," May said. "My son was so proud that his father and I served; he just had to follow."

Donald C. May Sr. was awarded a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and the Navy Cross for his service as a Marine in Vietnam.

Donald May Jr. left behind five children — one of whom he never met, as his wife was pregnant when he deployed, his mother said.

His name along with three others were added during the past year to Virginia War Memorial's glass panels that overlook the James River:

* Army Pfc. Richard J. Harris of Henrico County, who was killed in action in Korea;

* Army Staff Sgt. Ben Maxwell of Appomattox County, who was killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut; and

* Army Capt. Humayun S.M. Khan of Bristow, who was killed in action in Iraq.