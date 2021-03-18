With HUD approval, RRHA to begin razing Creighton Court later this year

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will move some residents from Creighton Court later this year and plans to begin demolishing part of the public housing complex before year’s end, officials told residents Thursday.

The news came after the RRHA received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this month to raze part of the neighborhood, a long-delayed goal for city and RRHA officials. Turnover at the housing authority and a lack of funding hampered the project for several years. Through the setbacks, some residents’ skepticism hardened: Would the transformation that leaders promised ever really happen, and, if so, would Creighton residents truly benefit from it?

Now, demolition of the first 192 units of the 504-unit complex, along Nine Mile Road, Bunche Place and some on Creighton Road, could start as early as this fall, said Desi Wynter, the housing authority’s interim chief real estate officer.

“We understand that Creighton Court is your home,” Wynter told residents in attendance at a midday virtual meeting, one of two in which officials shared an updated project timeline and took questions about next steps. “The impact of this approval starts the relocation process. … We will not be demolishing the units all at once.”