With HUD approval, RRHA to begin razing Creighton Court later this year

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will move some residents from Creighton Court later this year and plans to begin demolishing part of the public housing complex before year’s end, officials told residents Thursday.
The news came after the RRHA received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this month to raze part of the neighborhood, a long-delayed goal for city and RRHA officials. Turnover at the housing authority and a lack of funding hampered the project for several years. Through the setbacks, some residents’ skepticism hardened: Would the transformation that leaders promised ever really happen, and, if so, would Creighton residents truly benefit from it?
Now, demolition of the first 192 units of the 504-unit complex, along Nine Mile Road, Bunche Place and some on Creighton Road, could start as early as this fall, said Desi Wynter, the housing authority’s interim chief real estate officer.
“We understand that Creighton Court is your home,” Wynter told residents in attendance at a midday virtual meeting, one of two in which officials shared an updated project timeline and took questions about next steps. “The impact of this approval starts the relocation process. … We will not be demolishing the units all at once.”
If the redevelopment plan proceeds as scheduled, it would become the first of the city’s six big public housing communities to be demolished. RRHA's Board of Commissioners has signaled its intent to redevelop each of the properties, which make up the majority of the city's public housing stock. Officials have said the buildings that are more than half a century old and home to some of the region's poorest residents have outlived their useful life and are no longer worth maintaining.
HUD’s blessing for the demolition is the latest sign that the massive redevelopment that leaders have pursued over the last decade is fast approaching. RRHA ceased leasing at Creighton in 2019. More than a third of the units now sit vacant. Many are boarded up.
Late last year, The Community Builders, RRHA’s master developer for the project, released a site plan for the neighborhood depicting roughly 700 new homes, apartments and amenities in a mixed-income project that would rise where the existing complex now stands. That same month, the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners authorized another application for the demolition of the remaining 312 units on the site. That request is pending.
In the course of gathering feedback on the site plan, a consultant working with The Community Builders surveyed residents and found mistrust for RRHA and confusion about the project was prevalent. Residents reiterated those sentiments Thursday.
“Some of us who have been [in Creighton Court] have been in limbo for a while now,” said Ebony Louis, who lives in the community. “We’ve really been trying to get answers and we’re not able to get answers. … I want this to be an easy process.”
Latonia Davis, who has lived in the neighborhood for about two decades, questioned whether the housing authority would deliver on the promises it has made to residents. She cited past public housing redevelopment efforts RRHA has led, in Blackwell and Dove Court. Those scattered residents, with only a fraction ultimately returning to the rebuilt neighborhoods years later.
“I feel like we’re getting some of the same information – which is a bunch of lies – just to lead us on, and then at the last minute we’re going to be kicked out to be on our own,” Davis said.
In 2019, some Creighton residents began moving into a nearby development built as part of the area’s ongoing transformation, called Armstrong Renaissance. Once finished, it will include about 260 homes and apartments for families at a variety of income levels. Other residents have moved to affordable housing around the region using a voucher they received through the housing authority.
In response to residents’ concerns about the relocation process, RRHA officials stressed the importance of working with a third-party contractor hired to help families prepare, Housing Opportunities Unlimited.
The firm has begun conducting assessments to gauge what housing options residents prefer. Those include a portable housing voucher that some residents Thursday said was their first choice; a project-based voucher at an affordable housing development; a new apartment in the rebuilt Creighton community; or a unit at another RRHA property. Wynter said the housing authority will cover all moving expenses for residents.
Asked by an attendee how many of the new homes on the new site would be reserved for existing Creighton residents, Wynter said the figure was not set in stone.
“This depends on the assessments. … We can begin to look at where [Creighton residents] want to live and accommodate those housing preferences,” Wynter said.
A timeline shared with residents stated relocation could begin in the summer, though Wynter said that may change. The housing authority will send residents written notices when their move is 120 and 30 days away.
Infrastructure improvements on the site are planned for next year, followed by construction, according to the timeline shared at the meetings. Residents could begin moving into new homes in the first phase of the redeveloped neighborhood as early as 2023.
