With Lee monument case tied up in court, people who transformed 'MDP Circle' are asking: What's the fence really for?

Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, said the state agency did not consider complaints from area residents about vandalism and disorderly conduct when it decided to install the fence.

"While we now know that immediate removal of the statue is unlikely, DGS continues to prepare the grounds," Alena Yarmosky, Gov. Ralph Northam's spokesperson, said in response to questions about the fence. "The Governor has made it clear that we must be prepared to remove this statue as soon as it is legally possible to do so."

Kalia Harris, a racial justice activist and community organizer, said the fencing and signs that prohibit anyone from affixing any materials to it also makes it clear that the state will not tolerate any further memorials or art installations on the property.

Allowing the fence to stay up builds further distrust, she said:

"I don’t think that the administration and these other government offices are doing it in good faith."

Harris said she had felt empowered by the ability to claim space in an area that for so long has represented racial oppression.