With national reckoning over policing underway, Henrico taps former RPD leader as chief

Henrico County has hired Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English to be the county's new police chief.

English, a former deputy chief for the Richmond Police Department, will succeed Henrico Police Chief Humberto "Hum" Cardounel Jr., who on June 22 announced his plans to retire effective Sept. 1.

The leadership changes come amid ongoing protests across the nation over racial injustice and police brutality. While Richmond police have drawn criticism over the department's handling of protests in the city this summer, Henrico has been relatively quiet, though some county leaders are seeking reforms to improve accountability and community relations.

English is coming to a county with a population that's more than six times the size of Harrisonburg, home of James Madison University. Both localities do share some characteristics, though. Both have fairly large, vibrant immigrant communities, with more than 50 languages spoken in each school district.

Prior to becoming Harrisonburg's police chief in 2018, English had spent almost all of his law enforcement career in the Richmond Police Department. Starting out as a patrol officer in the city not long after graduating from the University of Richmond as a criminal justice major in 1989, English became a deputy chief for the city's police department in 2011.