With new COVID-19 cases in the region fluctuating, Henrico school officials look ahead to November

As students, families and Henrico educators worked through the challenges of a virtual launch this week, the county's School Board heard mixed results on metrics that will determine whether a phased return to classrooms will be possible later this fall.
Doors could not reopen today under guidelines the school system uses to evaluate a return to school buildings, but the number of outbreaks, new cases and the percent of positive cases among those tested in the region is decreasing, the school system's health committee told the Board.
The Board voted July 23 to continue virtual instruction amid debate over the safety of students and staff. Now members find themselves watching and waiting to see whether trends will permit a return to normalcy as fears about the resurgence of flu season as the pandemic rages temper optimism.
"If we learned anything through this experience, we've learned that it's ever-evolving and quickly changing," said Superintendent Amy Cashwell, of the decision to have the first nine weeks of classes online. "We wanted to create... enough of a runway and timeline to help our families understand what they would expect for a period of time. You want to make sure you're evaluating current experiences."
The committee tasked with evaluating metrics is slated to issue a recommendation Oct. 22 on how to proceed when the first nine weeks end in November.
The group on Thursday told the Board that Central Virginia is seeing a “high burden” of community spread, which is measured by the number of new cases per day, the number of outbreaks, and positivity percentage. But, those numbers are down from earlier this summer.
Beth Teigen, HCPS' chief of staff, said the schools can't move past limited in-person instruction right now. While all measures have been decreasing, only outbreaks, wherein more than two people are related to a COVID case, have decreased for a consecutive 16 days. All other measures are fluctuating. Percent positivity has been decreasing for 11 days; the number of new cases has been decreasing for 8 days.
Henrico has been at a high transmission burden for at least three weeks, Teigen said.
Teigen said the district should be in a “moderate burden” for at least 14 days to consider reopening schools. That would allow for a hybrid approach of two days in person and three days of virtual learning for students with a full virtual option available.
School offices would remain open by appointment only, and there would need to be a consistent availability of personal protective equipment like masks, gloves for nurses, and mitigation strategies.
“We want to make sure there’s consistency in our approach,” Teigen said. “To act too soon would only result in more fluctuation for our families."
While the district was able to provide two masks for every student, some personal protective equipment is still on back-order, Teigen said, but they had enough PPE to last the district through December.
In August, Superintendent Amy Cashwell said the district needed $15 million more dollars for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and temporary custodial staff, even for the first nine weeks that is virtual for most students.
Division spokesperson Andy Jenks said limited in-person instruction, for English Language Learners, students with special needs and preschoolers, has not yet begun.
