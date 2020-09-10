With new COVID-19 cases in the region fluctuating, Henrico school officials look ahead to November

The group on Thursday told the Board that Central Virginia is seeing a “high burden” of community spread, which is measured by the number of new cases per day, the number of outbreaks, and positivity percentage. But, those numbers are down from earlier this summer.

Beth Teigen, HCPS' chief of staff, said the schools can't move past limited in-person instruction right now. While all measures have been decreasing, only outbreaks, wherein more than two people are related to a COVID case, have decreased for a consecutive 16 days. All other measures are fluctuating. Percent positivity has been decreasing for 11 days; the number of new cases has been decreasing for 8 days.

Henrico has been at a high transmission burden for at least three weeks, Teigen said.

Teigen said the district should be in a “moderate burden” for at least 14 days to consider reopening schools. That would allow for a hybrid approach of two days in person and three days of virtual learning for students with a full virtual option available.

School offices would remain open by appointment only, and there would need to be a consistent availability of personal protective equipment like masks, gloves for nurses, and mitigation strategies.