With no fuss, Lee Bridge renaming approved, goes now to Richmond's city council

The Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge should be renamed, and the best idea so far is to call it after the city street at its northern end, Belvidere, the city council's land use and transportation committee agreed on Tuesday.

"In translation, it means beautiful view, and when you drive over it, it is a beautiful view," said council member Stephanie A. Lynch, whose district touches both ends of the bridge.

"The idea to rename the bridge and change the sign came from the community," she said. "The community said it is time to change the name."

Who to honor with a new name took time to sort out, but in the end simply naming it Belvidere seemed the most straightforward way forward, she said.

Unlike earlier battles over the late Confederate general and other leaders of the slave states 1861-1865 war to break the nation into two pieces, renaming the Lee Bridge is unfolding peacefully.

There was no discussion and no comment from any members of the public when the item came up on the committee's agenda, after a long discussion about its usual main topics: in Tuesday's case, after a long discussion about accepting $15 million of Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership, Emergency Solutions Grant funds and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS funds and how Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing to use them.

The committee also heard a briefing from the Greater Richmond Transit Company about its plans to boost the number of bus stops with shelters from 81 to 241 and the number with benches from 334 to 563 over the next five years.

Richmond acquired a bridge from Belvidere to Cowardin Avenue from a private company in 1933 and later changed its name from the James River Bridge to the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge. The city kept the Lee bridge name when it built the current bridge in the 1980s.

The ordinance the committee is now asking the full council to vote on says the name Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge "is not reflective of contemporary culture."