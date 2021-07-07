With only 54% of Richmond adults vaccinated, city falls short of Stoney's 70% goal for July 4

The percentage of Richmond adults vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased only 3 percentage points since June 1, falling well short of a target Mayor Levar Stoney set for July 4.

While approximately 6,000 more people were vaccinated, nearly half of all adults in the city still vulnerable to serious illness from the virus a month after the mayor said health officials would strive to have 70% inoculated by the holiday.

The goal mirrored the same benchmark President Joe Biden set for the country; which he missed with only 67% of American adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that 55% of adults in Richmond have received at least one dose. The adult vaccination rate in Henrico and Hanover counties are both at 70%, while Chesterfield is at 67%.

Despite the city's shortfall, Stoney in a news conference on Wednesday said each vaccination completed in the last month was "a victory" for the city, and that health officials will continue reaching for the goal to arrest the ongoing spread of the virus.