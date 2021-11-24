With repairs completed, Richmond city officials say residents can return to Grace Place Apartments

The city gave the building owner, East Grace Street Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Franklin Capital Group, until Nov. 22 to make all repairs, according to a notice the city sent to the owner and obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Failure to comply could have resulted in fines of up to $2,500 per day, per violation, and criminal charges, according to the notice.

As of last Friday, a structural engineer had determined there is “no major structural damage” to the building, a spokeswoman for the Richmond fire department said last week. Residential ONE had made the fire safety repairs, and cleaners had sanitized the building, where inspectors discovered trash and human feces, according to the notice dated Oct. 28 listing the code violations. Tenants who live in the building have said they routinely encountered such conditions.

As of last Friday, the building’s elevators, which regularly broke down and trapped residents inside of the cars, had not passed an inspection. A follow up inspection was scheduled to take place on Monday.

In its release, the city stated The Giving Heart, a charitable organization, will deliver Thanksgiving meals to tenants at the building for the holiday. Property management has also promised residents Walmart gift cards.