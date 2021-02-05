With Valentine deliveries, nearly 1K volunteer calls over 6 months, Henrico County works to keep older adults connected during isolation

Lucy and Harry Jones have barely left the house in months. Their interaction with the world outside their Henrico County home is mostly limited to a neighbor who takes out their trash and gets the mail and groceries.
The couple, 91 and 93, respectively, passes the time tidying, washing the dishes and tending to flowers. At least they're together.
“[Isolation] doesn’t affect me as much because of age and we don’t have many people left,” Lucy Jones said after receiving her first vaccine dose at the Richmond Raceway earlier this week.
Still, they miss the weekly Sunday service at Second Baptist Church (West End), in Richmond. While they listen in religiously, it’s not the same.
Isolation is hurting older adults even as social distancing may be saving them, said Dr. Alicia Arbaje, who specializes in internal medicine and geriatrics at Johns Hopkins.
In an effort to help, Henrico County has a permanent outreach program where older residents can receive a phone call up to three times a week and in recent weeks asked for 8,000 homemade Valentines to deliver across the county.
About 52,000 people over the age of 65 live in Henrico, according to Sara Morris, the county’s advocate for the aging, and many have been struggling.
Public health experts told the world to socially distance as the pandemic began, when really the call to action should have been to be physically distance, Arbaje said.
To add a sense of contentedness, older adults can simply say hello to their mail carrier or check in with a neighbor, Arbaje said. Older adults need to be kept safe but social isolation can harm their physical and mental health.
"One of the best medicines is to keep people together," Arabaje said.
As the coronavirus pandemic found home in Henrico, county officials from the Emergency Operations Center, Department of Social Services and county administration came together and quickly established a call center for older residents. Centers were established, with calls fielded by county library staff, who were then all working from home after the pandemic shuttered libraries.
The center’s purpose was to provide a single place to receive information about the virus, but also to provide friendly, peace of mind phone calls. The center ran seven days a week, 12 hours a day from April through July of last year until libraries reopened. Librarians made approximately 1,300 outbound calls in the four-month period, mostly to residents who lived alone with the average age of a caller at 74 years old, Morris said.
In July the call center transitioned into EngAGEing Conversations, a permanent outreach program to connect with the county’s older residents. There are 25 participants and 15 volunteers in the new program, with 988 volunteer outbound calls between July and December.
Maintaining the call center is important because the mission is to connect with those who are feeling isolated or lonely, Morris said.
Older adults can receive a call up to three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“For the most part, it's really just a friendly social phone call, kind of a reassurance especially in a time where things are very unsure. It's one thing that they know every week they're gonna get a phone call,” Morris said.
Morris decided to expand upon connecting with older residents. Thinking of how nursing facilities have been closed off from visitors for months, maybe a possible window visit, Morris wanted to create an additional way to spread joy to those who live away from family in nursing facilities, assisted living centers and 55 and older communities. She set out to collect 8,000 homemade Valentines.
Morris lost her grandmother last month and so, the Valentine’s project is a way to honor her life.
“We always about the winter blues and how that can impact people and so, I felt like Valentine’s Day was right in the middle so it was a great time to really uplift people right after the holidays,” Morris said.
Morris welcomed people to write a small note and to sign the card so the recipient knows its coming from a caring place.
“It makes it that much more personal, to know that it’s coming from someone in the community and that we are thinking about residents in long-term care communities,” Morris said.
As of Friday, Morris counted 8,300 Valentines with more still trickling in.
The little things matter more right now, according to Hillary Brooks, 73, a Midlothian resident who misses taking classes at the Lifelong Learning Institute in person.
The self-proclaimed introvert has managed to take some over Zoom, but it isn't the same. Neither was Thanksgiving, when a friend dropped off dinner, she logged onto Zoom and ate virtually with friends and family. She spent the Christmas holiday with a friend who also has been in isolation.
Mostly, she spends time with her cat, Maggie. But Brooks hopes those days might be counting down. Decked out in a face mask with multicolor cats, she rolled up her sleeve this week for her first dose of coronavirus vaccine at the Richmond Raceway.
At an ongoing mass vaccination clinic run by Henrico County, people aged 75 and older were aimed at receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last weekend at Richmond Raceway. After officials received additional doses, nearly 7,500 area residents, including from Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties, received a vaccine there on Saturday and Tuesday.
Those aged 85 or older have the greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and 8 out 10 of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the United States have been adults 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Henrico resident Ron Corio, 85, and his partner have kept to themselves during the pandemic. Even after receiving his first shot on Tuesday, Corio will continue to socially isolate, wear his mask and purchase groceries through the curbside pickup option.
Juliann Bertsch hasn’t seen her family out in Texas in about 18 months. A Midlothian resident, Bertsch, 73, received her first dose earlier this week.
Bertsch wants to be able to fly to see her children, but more importantly her grandchildren, she said, with a laugh.