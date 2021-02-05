With Valentine deliveries, nearly 1K volunteer calls over 6 months, Henrico County works to keep older adults connected during isolation

Public health experts told the world to socially distance as the pandemic began, when really the call to action should have been to be physically distance, Arbaje said.

To add a sense of contentedness, older adults can simply say hello to their mail carrier or check in with a neighbor, Arbaje said. Older adults need to be kept safe but social isolation can harm their physical and mental health.

"One of the best medicines is to keep people together," Arabaje said.

As the coronavirus pandemic found home in Henrico, county officials from the Emergency Operations Center, Department of Social Services and county administration came together and quickly established a call center for older residents. Centers were established, with calls fielded by county library staff, who were then all working from home after the pandemic shuttered libraries.

The center’s purpose was to provide a single place to receive information about the virus, but also to provide friendly, peace of mind phone calls. The center ran seven days a week, 12 hours a day from April through July of last year until libraries reopened. Librarians made approximately 1,300 outbound calls in the four-month period, mostly to residents who lived alone with the average age of a caller at 74 years old, Morris said.