Woman gets probation for pointing laser at police aircraft from Lee Circle during protest

A Richmond area woman who pointed a green laser at a police aircraft from the Lee Monument traffic circle last summer was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 12 months of probation.

Amanda Robinson, 33, a mother of four who has no prior criminal record, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak. The U.S. attorney's office and her lawyer, Jeffery Everhart, both asked Novak to impose a punishment that would involve no time behind bars.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge last November, admitting pointing the laser at the airplane that was monitoring civil unrest around 2 a.m. on June 4. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a term on incarceration of up to 6 months in jail.

"By shining the laser pointer at the aircraft, Robinson disrupted the pilot’s vision creating a dangerous flying condition," wrote prosecutors in a memorandum to Novak.

The U.S. attorney's office reported that "based on Robinson’s laser strikes, the police officers utilized an onboard camera to identify her as the individual aiming the laser pointer and directed ground police patrol units to her location. Once police patrol units arrived, Robinson was detained and officers recovered a green laser pointer in her possession."