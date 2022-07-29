Woman getting out of disabled vehicle hit, killed on Powhite Parkway-Downtown Expressway interchange.

Richmond police are investigating the death of a woman early Friday on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway interchange.

The woman at about 12:12 a.m. had gotten out of a disabled vehicle that was stopped in the left southbound lane in the interchange, police said.

A sedan traveling southbound hit her in the left lane of the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not hurt. No charges had been filed as of Friday. Two people in the other vehicle also were not injured, police said.