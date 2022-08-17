Woman injured in fatal Henrico bicycle crash: 'I will have to live for Jonah'

Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her friend, Natalie Rainer is beginning to recover.

In a media release sent before noon Wednesday, the Rainer family thanked first responders and medical personnel for saving her life. The family also shared their sympathy to the family of Jonah Holland, the 49-year-old woman who died in the crash early Saturday morning on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County.

"I will have to live for Jonah," Rainer, 30, said shortly after regaining consciousness, according to her family.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that Natalie is receiving from friends, family, and the Community. We are grateful for your prayers, kind words, and generous donations towards her care," the family said.

"Natalie is a strong and courageous person, with a gentle and selfless soul. She is persevering through her ordeal in the same way she approaches life and those around her ... powering through like the steepest of hill climbs. She faces a long and painful recovery."

The Rainer family said doctors on Monday had removed a breathing tube and suspended the administration of pain medication.

Authorities have charged Jeffrey Brooks, 18, of Richmond, with driving under the influence and manslaughter in connection to the crash. According to online court records, Brooks was arraigned in Henrico General District Court on Aug. 15, and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 23.

"We have been both shocked and angered by the senseless, random, and avoidable suffering which has been inflicted on the lives of so many," the Rainer family said. "We struggle to hope that anything positive may come from this."