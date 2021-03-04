Woman who sought sanctuary at Richmond church nearly 3 years ago granted stay from deportation

For nearly three years, Abbie Arevalo lived in the basement of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond, where she sought sanctuary from deportation to Honduras.

Arevalo left the church the night of Feb. 25 after she was granted a one-year stay of removal from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a press release from a group called Hands off Abbie, which has kept the community updated on Arevalo's story. She has returned to live with her family in Henrico County.

"¡¡Soy libre!! Gracias, gracias, gracias a todes," Arevalo posted to the Facebook page, Hands off Abbie. "I am free!! Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone. I will always be a part of your lives, and you will always be a part of my story.​"

Arevalo first sought sanctuary on June 20, 2018, rather than report to ICE and face deportation to Honduras, where she feared she would be killed, according to the release. Dozens of other immigrants have taken sanctuary in houses of worship, as ICE policy considers houses of worship to be sensitive locations where enforcement actions are generally not carried out, the statement said.

For 32 months, she lived in the church's basement.