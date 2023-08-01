It was almost impossible to tell Patricia Clement has only recently begun boating as she confidently maneuvered a vessel through the James River on a sweltering July afternoon.

While growing up and playing in the concrete playgrounds of Brooklyn, New York, fire hydrants served as Clement’s only source of aquatic entertainment and visions of the open seas remained only in her imagination.

After relocating to Petersburg over 20 years ago, Clement and her husband decided to purchase their own vessel after falling stern over bow in love with boating while visiting Grey’s Point Campground in 2019.

Since then Clement’s love for the outdoors has only grown: she has purchased a second boat and is in the process of building a home on the water in Northern Virginia equipped with a pier and boat lifts. Clement’s 16-year-old daughter, Amari, is also in the nautical fun having earned her boating license two years ago.

Clement has even deemed herself as the RivahSistah, sharing her story and adventures of boating, crabbing, camping and fishing with thousands of people on social media. Though she is still learning skills as she goes, Clement is also known as the ‘RivahRecruitah’ because she enjoys serving as a role model for other people, especially fellow women, who might be interested in outdoor activities but are intimidated.

“All the outdoor stuff was just new to me and once I explored I just became obsessed and haven't looked back since,” Clement said. “I probably can't teach you anything you can’t learn from someone else and I still get nervous with somethings, but I like to show that if I can do it others can do it too.”

Clement’s mission of empowering others to brave their outdoor dreams highlights a larger trend of women entering the usually male-dominated boating industry.

Though examining the breakdown of boat ownership in men and women can be difficult because many boat owners are married couples who share the vessel, there was a 5% jump in female first-time boat buyers in 2022, said Ellen Bradley, SVP Marketing & Communications for the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

This increase comes after there was a 75% spike in boat sales to women in 2020, likely because of an increased interest in boating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The momentum has continued since then as Bradley noted NMMA research shows 60% of women indicated they were interested in owning a boat.

Increasing female’s voices in boating communities, more accessible educational opportunities and a sense of connection among women boaters have all contributed to this shift, Bradley said.

“Gone are the days of the ads with the man driving the boat and the woman in the back wearing a bikini,” Bradley said. “Just even showing that, having conversations and connecting women with other women boaters has led to a big shift of women feeling more represented and that boating is more accessible.”

But people are not only buying boats, as women boaters, including Clement, have also been taking the helm through joining groups like Freedom Boat Club. In exchange for a monthly fee, members of clubs like the Freedom Boat Club can choose from a variety of the club’s own boats to cruise and get access to training classes from professionals.

The club has over 350 locations across the world with over 800,000 people signed-up in the U.S. and women claiming 35% of those memberships – a percentage that is higher than the industry average according to data provided by the club.

While Nancy Dean, owner of the Richmond location which sails on the James River, is new to boating, her admiration for the open seas followed a similar trajectory to Clement’s after working at the Freedom Boat Club of Northern Virginia in June 2021.

Now, Dean is proud to offer fellow women and any aspiring boaters a way to enjoy the open waters.

“I’m a mother of five children so boating brings me peace and it brings my children peace,” Dean said. “We want people to know there's an option for them to boat here at Freedom Boat Club: They can get trained and they can come to feel comfortable to also take their friends or family boating.”

Both Clement and Dean said they hope to continue proving that no matter their skill level or upbringing anyone can enjoy boating.

“The best part of being on the water is freedom,” Clement said. “But whether you’re a man, woman, black, purple or yellow – boating is really for everyone.”