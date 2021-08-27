Women re-entering the workforce, battling 'she-cession' in Richmond with new scholarship program

“My mother is a nurse. I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, ever since high school [at Highland Springs] where I took classes to be a certified nursing assistant,” Harvey said, a job that she’s held ever since the 10th grade. “It’s like a dream,” she said of winning the scholarship.

She hopes to attend the nursing program at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in the spring, after finishing up some microbiology coursework this fall.

Having access to childcare is a huge barrier for women, especially single mothers. The cost of childcare in the Richmond region is often more than $1,000 a month for children, according to Child Care Aware of America.

“The cost of childcare is so high, it’s one of the biggest barriers to single mothers continuing their education and finding a job with a living wage that supports their entire family,” Trussell of the United Way said.

Up until now, Harvey’s mother and the children’s grandmother have helped watch the kids while Harvey worked. But now, her 4-year-old son will be able to enter preschool and her 2-year-old daughter can be in daycare while she works and goes to school.