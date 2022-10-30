Woodland Heights Civic Association holds Makers' Day

After a three-year hiatus, the Woodland Heights Civic Association’s Makers’ Day arts and craft show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 611 W. 31st St.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s food closet ministry, which provides food free of charge to people in need in South Richmond.

The previous beneficiary of the makers’ day funds was to replace outdated playground equipment at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

More information is available at the civic association’s website, woodlandheightsrva.org.

Part of the civic association’s mission is to help other nonprofit organizations in the community, said Wayne Swatlowski, a member of the makers’ day committee. “Supporting those who support others,” he said.