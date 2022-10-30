 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Woodland Heights Civic Association holds Makers' Day

2019 Makers' Day.jpg

Booths from the 2019 Woodland Heights Civic Association Makers’ Day are shown.

 Matthew Rosenberg

After a three-year hiatus, the Woodland Heights Civic Association’s Makers’ Day arts and craft show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 611 W. 31st St.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s food closet ministry, which provides food free of charge to people in need in South Richmond.

The previous beneficiary of the makers’ day funds was to replace outdated playground equipment at Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

More information is available at the civic association’s website, woodlandheightsrva.org.

Part of the civic association’s mission is to help other nonprofit organizations in the community, said Wayne Swatlowski, a member of the makers’ day committee. “Supporting those who support others,” he said.

This year’s event will feature 52 arts and crafts vendors — artists and artisans specializing in woodworking, pottery, various kinds of painting, knitting and jewelry, among other media — as well as two food trucks and a space for kids’ crafts and games, Swatlowski said. More vendors have registered than in 2019, which he said is a “nice surprise,” considering the event’s three-year absence.

