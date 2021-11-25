Woody: Saluting Buddy, who lived a good life as a good dog

Seconds later, after you took a seat and before you even realized someone else had joined you on the couch, a hound-dog snout would be inches from your face, intent on expressing his joy that you had stopped by and showing his great affection with a slurpy, pink-tongued welcome. and bad.

There’s a TV commercial that says we don’t deserve dogs. That’s probably right.

Dogs are faithful friends who sit or stand by you through good times.

Buddy was all that and more. In his final days, his family returned his loyalty and love. Someone, sometimes the entire family — our oldest son, his wife and four children — sometimes an adult or two, was at his side every hour of the day and night. Every minute of every hour. Buddy never was alone.

We’ve had our share of dogs through the years, none as uncommon as Buddy and none as empathetic, patient and understanding as Buddy’s predecessor, the magnificent Princess Buttercup, described by my son as the best dog ever.

With apologies to all those who are certain their dogs fit that description, I must agree with my son.