Work on Forest Hill Avenue is a year past due. Neighbors say the delays make the area unsafe

Victoria Zachary, a designer and an owner of Flowerama Richmond — a flower shop in Stratford Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Hathaway Road and Forest Hill - said the roadway project has affected her sales, particularly this year.

"I think sales are down slightly this year, over the previous year," Zachary said, "as people get more and more frustrated and find alternative routes to go around."

Area drivers are also using the parking lot as a way to get through traffic faster, which Zachary said can be dangerous for customers and staff.

“People are bypassing the parking lot or cutting through the parking lot, just not wanting to be out any longer and dealing with waiting in traffic,” she said. “We've always had an issue with people cutting through the parking lot to go out on the other side and try to bypass. And then that just creates a hazard for employees and customers coming into the store.”

Additionally, Zachary’s store was hit with construction debris. No one was injured, but one of their windows was broken. With that situation and others, Zachary said her landlord has been more communicative than the city.