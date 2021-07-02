Work on Forest Hill Avenue is a year past due. Neighbors say the delays make the area unsafe

A $12 million roadway improvement project on an accident-prone, high-traffic section of Forest Hill Avenue between Powhite Parkway and Hathaway Road has stretched on for more than a year past its scheduled competition date and has left residents and business owners frustrated by a lack for updates.
The federal-funded road work on the commuter artery that connects parts of Chesterfield County to downtown Richmond and most of South Richmond to the area's grocery stores was scheduled to finish in mid-2020, but due to utility delays, it is now projected to finish in December 2021.
Forest Hill Avenue is classified as a "Principal Arterial Roadway," according to a 2013 city of Richmond study ahead of the road work — with 33,000 cars on average using it daily at the time of the study and 44,000 expected to use it daily by 2030. But the construction to expand and improve the four-lane road has meant it's been functioning as two lanes for nearly three years.
The loss of lanes has increased traffic, which has been a consistent issue for residents. Online neighborhood group pages for the surrounding communities — which include Stratford Hills, Westover Hills and Forest Hill — include nearly daily posts about the increased travel time and area business owners report the delays have negatively impacted customers' access to their businesses - and created issues for their traveling safety and daily commutes.
Victoria Zachary, a designer and an owner of Flowerama Richmond — a flower shop in Stratford Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Hathaway Road and Forest Hill - said the roadway project has affected her sales, particularly this year.
"I think sales are down slightly this year, over the previous year," Zachary said, "as people get more and more frustrated and find alternative routes to go around."
Area drivers are also using the parking lot as a way to get through traffic faster, which Zachary said can be dangerous for customers and staff.
“People are bypassing the parking lot or cutting through the parking lot, just not wanting to be out any longer and dealing with waiting in traffic,” she said. “We've always had an issue with people cutting through the parking lot to go out on the other side and try to bypass. And then that just creates a hazard for employees and customers coming into the store.”
Additionally, Zachary’s store was hit with construction debris. No one was injured, but one of their windows was broken. With that situation and others, Zachary said her landlord has been more communicative than the city.
“There’s not been very much communication from the city,” she said. “We have had excellent communication from our landlord … they have put out several letters, which was nice of them to take the time to do when there would be lane changes, or different roads that would be blocked off and so on.”
The road improvement project has been in the works for more than a decade — the preliminary studies and designs took place in February 2009. The project is to better the “safety, accessibility, drainage, multimodal transportation and aesthetics” in the Hathaway and Powhite corridor, according to the Richmond Public Works project summary.
“With the new project, we're installing a landscape median, we're putting in a sidewalk, we're putting in bike lanes,” said city of Richmond capital projects administrator Lamont Benjamin. “So we're making the roadway more friendly for pedestrians, as well as for vehicles and also much safer.”
Fourth District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, who's district includes Forest Hill Avenue, said the safety improvements for non-vehicular use is needed in the area.
“From a safety standpoint, obviously having sidewalks always creates a more safe environment for folks who have a disability, or if you're out there with a young child or somebody just walking down the street,” Larson said. “It's always safer to be on a sidewalk than it is on a road, especially on Forest Hill Avenue, which sees a lot of traffic.”
But Manny Mendez, who co-owns two restaurants — Galley and Galley Go-To — in the same complex as Flowerama, said the construction has made the area unsafe to travel. And his businesses, too, have been affected by the continued construction.
“I think bike riding is ridiculous around there, and I think pedestrian traffic is ridiculous also,” he said. “I don’t feel safe. It’s one of those things where they should speed the project up so it becomes safe.”
Because of the high number of accidents, the project was able to receive federal funding. The total number of crashes at the Forest Hill Avenue and Powhite Parkway intersection was 53 from 2006-2008 and the intersection with Hathaway had 20, according to the City’s Forest Hill Avenue Widening Traffic Study from 2009 — these were the highest totals for all of the eight intersections studied in the area.
Travel safety was another of the project's goals.
Whit Clements, a Forest Hill resident since 2010, said the construction has made drivers slow down because of the narrower lanes, which is good, but he echoed other's sentiments that the construction is frustrating - and that there's a lack of a communication from the city, including announcing lane closures that sometimes take the temporary two-lanes down to one.
"There doesn't seem to be any notification of when that's going to be happening or signage up," he said. "So that causes a lot of delays because nobody knows that they're shutting down until they get into it."
Since the city broke ground on construction in 2018, utility issues — including cable, phone lines and electricity — have caused delays to the end date.
“At the start of construction, we ran into to some underground utility conflicts, which had to be resolved, which added more time to the project, and it was kind of a ripple effect,” said Benjamin with the city.
Any time a utility pole had to change locations, Benjamin said, it required work from the utility companies, which lengthened the project time.
The initial project had a second phase — that would move utility poles from the outside of the road to the median — which was also extended because it took much longer than what the utility company projected, Benjamin said.
"I think some of the complaints come when work is stalled, and work has been stalled several times because we're waiting on third parties to come in and do stuff, " Larson said. "and when that happens the rumor mill is strong."
The city updates the project timeline online when there are drastic changes to the schedule, Benjamin said, adding that residents are also updated through neighborhood council meetings, and the council liaison regularly requests updates to the project.
Larson said she passes on notifications from the Department of Public Works via her newsletter and Facebook page, and she works to include them in her City Council announcements.
"I do the best that I can with my two man office," she said. "There is never too much communication, so there are always ways to improve."
Blakemore Construction, a company that specializes in parking lot and asphalt road paving in the Richmond-area, is overseeing the project. Blakemore did not respond to multiple requests for comment and staff on site declined to comment.
However, Mendez at Galley thinks the project's location in South Richmond is a factor in why it's taken so long, and this wouldn't have happened in any other part of the city, he said.
"It's absolutely ridiculous how long then has taken," Mendez said. “It’s one of those pills that I feel like in South Side we have to swallow ... where the city seems not to listen to those voices as much.”
But Larson said the end is in sight.
“I do hear frustration from citizens who drive through that corridor daily,” she said. “I drive through there frequently as well … and it does feel like it will never end. But, but we are close to the finish line.”
