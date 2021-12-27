 Skip to main content
Workers believe they have found the 1887 time capsule where the Lee statue once stood - again
breaking top story

Workers believe they have found the 1887 time capsule where the Lee statue once stood - again

Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument

A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Workers on Monday said they believed they had found a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument. A box found in the pedestal earlier this month did not contain items described in historic papers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Once again, workers believe they have found the 1887 time capsule that was put under the Robert E. Lee pedestal, said Michael Spence, the construction supervisor. 

The search for the capsule resumed Monday morning at 7 a.m. Two weeks ago, a masonry crew found a different time capsule 20 feet up in the pedestal. It turned out to be a lead box holding an almanac, a photo, a coin and more. It appears to have been put in the pedestal by its designers.

Photos show the box workers found resembles what newspapers at the time described as a 14 x 14 x 8 copper box, which was reported to contain 60 artifacts largely related to the Confederacy, including a potentially rare image of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin.

Eric Kolenich

