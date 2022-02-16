Workers find what appears to be a time capsule under Jefferson Davis monument

Workers disassembling the Jefferson Davis monument found what appears to be a time capsule lodged inside a granite block.

By Wednesday afternoon, the capsule was still in the ground. A handful of city officials arrived, and a worker began cutting the rock around the box with a circular saw.

The city will give the box and its contents to the Black History Museum, which will receive all the Confederate statues, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney said. It's unclear when and how that transfer will take place.

According to archives of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a time capsule was placed directly under the statue of Jefferson Davis, which was unveiled in 1907. Unlike the Robert E. Lee statue, this monument wasn't built under masonic tradition, and the capsule wasn't place in the northeast corner.

The Davis time capsule has already been opened once, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the time capsules on Monument Avenue. Originally, the city planned to build a monument to Davis in the center of Monroe Park. Workers laid a cornerstone and time capsule there in 1896, according to the newspaper.

But the funds to build the monument were never secured, and the plan was scrapped. A new monument to be built on Monument Avenue was envisioned. During construction, the builders opened the time capsule, found the contents in good condition and reburied it.

While disassembling the Lee pedestal, workers found two time capsules in and below the plinth. They did not find one under the Maury statue, even though they expected to.

According to the Times-Dispatch, a capsule containing "relics" also was placed under the Stonewall Jackson monument, but that capsule hasn't been unearthed yet.

This story will be updated.