Working parents and Richmond child care centers grapple with omicron variant

Many child care centers are asking families to keep children at home if they have any symptoms of COVID and haven’t yet received a negative test.

Leggett said that’s part of the reason why she’s running out of sick days so quickly.

“It takes one to two days to get a COVID-19 test and results, and those [count as] sick days for me,” she said. “It goes quickly.”

Another pressing issue with local child care centers is staffing. Staffing continues to be a challenge for many centers due to historic low wages, hindering enrollment. Child care workers typically make $11 per hour, just above minimum wage. As of 2019, child care workers received an average annual salary in Virginia of $22,797, well below the federal poverty line, according to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment.

KinderCare’s Allison Peressin said, “We’re working hard to meet the needs of the community. The one thing that holds us back is the ability to staff. If we had the staff, we could fill our centers.”

There are nine KinderCare locations in the Richmond area.

“We’re about 75% occupied,” she said, in terms of enrollment.