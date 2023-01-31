'World’s oldest African penguin' turns 43 at Metro Richmond Zoo

ET, an African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo, turned 43 years old on Saturday.

"According to our best available data, ET is the oldest currently living African penguin in the world and the oldest African penguin to have ever lived," the Metro Richmond Zoo said in a statement.

In the wild, the average lifespan of an African penguin is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks.

ET arrived at the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. She has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is named Einstein. According to the zoo, ET and Einstein "have their own private space so she can spend her senior years without any penguin drama."

ET is in good health considering her age, the zoo said. Like most elderly penguins, ET has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but she eats well and still loves to swim.