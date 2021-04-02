WWII veteran and one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers, John Joseph Nichols of Chester passed away

Nichols agreed to relinquish his rank – and, as it turned out, a promotion that had been approved -- and again become a private, and he eventually saw combat in northern Italy.

“I felt proud, and I didn’t care if I was a private,” he told the DOD interviewer in 2016. “I was doing the job I was trained to do.”

Nichols also served in Korea and stayed in the Army until 1964, mostly overseas, ultimately retiring as a staff sergeant, the rank he had surrendered so he could go to the front lines in Italy. However, the Army did not restore the promotion he also lost during WWII. Nichols was still in the appeals process to regain that promotion at the time of his death.

After retiring from the military, Nichols moved to Germany because of the way Black people were treated in America. He lived in Germany for 20 years, returning to the United States in the 1980s.

After his Army days, Nichols worked in a variety of businesses and as an evangelist, his wife said. He came to the Petersburg area to start a business and never left. Twice widowed, he met Marion, an Air Force veteran herself, and they were married for more than 12 years at the time of his death.