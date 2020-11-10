Young adults make up growing share of coronavirus cases in Virginia, but few are hospitalized

Adults in their 20s and 30s represent a growing share of coronavirus cases in the Richmond region and the state, marking a shift in how the virus is infecting the population.

At the start of October, the city of Richmond averaged four new cases a day among people aged 20 to 29. By Tuesday that number had more than tripled to 14. Henrico and Chesterfield have seen similar, less pronounced, trends. The number of cases among adults in their 30s also has risen. Those age groups have fueled an increase in cases that led Virginia to record more cases on Oct. 27 than at any point in the pandemic. Increased testing can explain some, but not all, of the increase.

“That’s different,” said Dr. Danny Avula, health director for Richmond and Henrico, of the young adult infections. “That was not the case at all at the beginning of the pandemic or the second peak we saw in August. So that trend is new.”

Early in the pandemic, 20-somethings in Richmond constituted a small share of the infected. The seven-day average showed a bump in late August and early September before falling again. In October, that number was again on the rise. Among 30-somethings living in the city, the number of positive tests has tripled since the beginning of October.