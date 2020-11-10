Young adults make up growing share of coronavirus cases in Virginia, but few are hospitalized

Adults in their 20s and 30s represent a growing share of coronavirus cases in the Richmond region and the state, marking a shift in how the virus is infecting the population.
At the start of October, the city of Richmond averaged four new cases a day among people aged 20 to 29. By Tuesday that number had more than tripled to 14. Henrico and Chesterfield have seen similar, less pronounced, trends. The number of cases among adults in their 30s also has risen. Those age groups have fueled an increase in cases that led Virginia to record more cases on Oct. 27 than at any point in the pandemic. Increased testing can explain some, but not all, of the increase.
“That’s different,” said Dr. Danny Avula, health director for Richmond and Henrico, of the young adult infections. “That was not the case at all at the beginning of the pandemic or the second peak we saw in August. So that trend is new.”
Early in the pandemic, 20-somethings in Richmond constituted a small share of the infected. The seven-day average showed a bump in late August and early September before falling again. In October, that number was again on the rise. Among 30-somethings living in the city, the number of positive tests has tripled since the beginning of October.
Statewide, the number of cases in the state is trending younger. In April, 27% of the state’s cases were among adults ages 20-39. Now, they represent 37%.
COVID fatigue, Avula said, is setting in. Outbreaks and clusters of the virus can be traced back to social gatherings, small parties, weddings and restaurants. It can be found in indoor workplaces and in environments where wearing a mask eight hours a day or distancing from coworkers is a challenge. Manufacturing settings are more likely to produce an outbreak.
But there’s a measure of good news. Fewer young adults who have contracted the virus experience serious illness. Of the 538 20-somethings in Richmond who have tested positive the past two months, only two have been hospitalized, according to state data.
The worry, though, is in the ripple effect, when a young adult passes the virus to a high-risk community. To what extent that is happening, Avula said, it’s too soon to know. While there have been increases in transmission across the board, there hasn’t been an increase in people ages 70-79 or 80-89.
“It’s too early to see if that’s happening yet,” Avula said.
On Tuesday Gov. Ralph Northam urged vigilance during Thanksgiving, when the risk of younger people passing the virus to older family members will be greater.
The number of outbreaks reported in the state the week leading up to Oct. 24 was the highest since the pandemic began, 70, said Norman Oliver, state health commissioner.
College campuses do not appear to be driving higher case counts in 20 to 29-year-olds. VCU reported 31 active cases Tuesday, and the university said it hasn’t had more than 30 new cases in a week since the beginning of October. James Madison, which had to close its campus in August because of an outbreak, is down to 24 active cases.
Nationally, colleges have been cited for driving up the number of cases among young adults, Avula said, though that hasn’t been the case in Virginia.
