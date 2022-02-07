Young proposing further cuts in Richmond schools budget, including two jobs Kamras says are needed for Wythe rebuild

Young in an interview last week said he is opposed to funding the two construction positions because of misgivings he has about the administration's work so far on prioritizing Wythe, rebuilding Woodville Elementary School and plans for a new technical education center.

"The administration has been slow walking the construction process. There's no other way to describe it," Young said in an interview last week. "Before I authorize expenditures for more people, I want to see the results that our new positions have provided for."

In response to questions about Young's comments, a school division spokesperson contested Young's assertion about the administration moving slowly.

"Given that this time last year there wasn't even a thought of RPS building its own schools and the RPS school construction office did not exist, I'd say the administration has moved quite swiftly," said Sarah Abubaker, the division's director of outreach and media relations.

While the School Board did not reach consensus on any of Young's proposed budget cuts, some of the cuts may be needed if Mayor Levar Stoney's budget proposal for the city does not include an additional $22 million for the school district.