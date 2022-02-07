Young proposing further cuts in Richmond schools budget, including two jobs Kamras says are needed for Wythe rebuild

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras has already proposed $4 million in cuts to the school division's central office in next year's school division budget, but some School Board members want to slash spending even more.
As the Richmond School Board continues deliberations on the superintendent's $362.2 million budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, parents, educators and officials are raising concerns about the possibility of myriad budget cuts that could impact virtual learning options, the division's outreach to families, arts programming and construction of a new George Wythe High School.
The superintendent's budget proposal includes $14.5 million for 5% raises and targeted 1% step increases for teachers and school system employees. There's also funding for more custodians, bus drivers and two building construction managers, but Kamras has also proposed cutting 16 central office positions, including fine arts and technology specialists, an instructional assessment analyst and an alternative education manager.
Some board members are considering additional cuts, too, as the city would still need to allocate an additional $22 million to the school district in next year's budget.
In a public hearing on the proposed budget Monday, dozens of division employees and educators spoke in opposition to proposed and potential cuts. Erin Brown, director of family and community engagement, said she and many of her colleagues came to the meeting wearing blue RPS shirts in a coordinated effort after discussion at a recent work session led to concerns about their funding being cut.
"They talked about positions within the office and our community hub structure where our family liaisons work," Brown said. "We do advocacy and outreach for them. We work with them to make sure their voices are heard. So why wouldn't we ... advocate for our families so that we can continue to serve them?"
Kamras said after the public hearing that he hasn't proposed any cuts for the office.
Still, some board members have proposed and discussed other funding cuts.
School Board member Jonathan Young, for example, has submitted proposals to cut 24 positions from Kamras' budget, including two construction management jobs and an employee relations manager who would help handle collective bargaining negotiations for the division.
Part of the cuts, Young said, would also help pay for design work on a new career and technical education center, an evaluation of the district's school principals and additional spots for division students at the Maggie Walker Governor's School, Franklin Military Academy and other specialty programs and schools in the region.
Kamras in a work session last week said the additional cuts would create challenges as the school division looks to build a new George Wythe High School and start two other major school building projects.
Young in an interview last week said he is opposed to funding the two construction positions because of misgivings he has about the administration's work so far on prioritizing Wythe, rebuilding Woodville Elementary School and plans for a new technical education center.
"The administration has been slow walking the construction process. There's no other way to describe it," Young said in an interview last week. "Before I authorize expenditures for more people, I want to see the results that our new positions have provided for."
In response to questions about Young's comments, a school division spokesperson contested Young's assertion about the administration moving slowly.
"Given that this time last year there wasn't even a thought of RPS building its own schools and the RPS school construction office did not exist, I'd say the administration has moved quite swiftly," said Sarah Abubaker, the division's director of outreach and media relations.
While the School Board did not reach consensus on any of Young's proposed budget cuts, some of the cuts may be needed if Mayor Levar Stoney's budget proposal for the city does not include an additional $22 million for the school district.
Kamras has said that the request for a 12% increase over the city's contribution for this year is needed in large part because of a projected $7 million decline in state funding under the Local Composite Index, a formula which the state uses as a measure of a locality's ability to cover school costs.
School division officials have said that they are lobbying state lawmakers to pass legislation that would stop the state from stripping funding for Richmond schools because of declining student enrollment and surging property assessments across the city.
Kamras said Tuesday that he would be submitting a revised budget proposal later this month for the School Board's consideration.
