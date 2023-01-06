Young Richmond man gets 3 days in prison for straw purchasing gun used in two Richmond shootings

A young Richmond man was sentenced to three days in prison for straw purchasing a semiautomatic pistol that was later used by others in two Richmond shootings. Authorities eventually recovered the weapon from a cocaine trafficker.

Although federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 6 to 12 months, U.S. District Judge David J. Novak granted a defense motion for a downward variance in punishment in sentencing Tieric Q. Brooks, 23, to three days behind bars on his earlier guilty plea to making false statements in the acquisition of a firearm. He will be required to undergo three years of supervision after his release.

The judge noted he was willing to take a chance on Brooks based on his age, his lack of a criminal record and his substantial work history. Novak specifically recognized Brooks' stellar work record and his current employment with StratAir, a cargo shipping company at Richmond International Airport, a position he's held for 12 months.

"He has no record, and he basically has always had a job since he was 16," said Brooks' attorney, Jeff Everhart. "He did a favor for a friend of his brother [in acquiring the gun]. And from the time of his arrest, he was extremely apologetic and accepted responsibility."

"The basis that the judge relied on really was his background and the fact that he's a worker," Everhart added. "He didn't want to make him lose his job and have to start all over when he got out. The judge was impressed with his lack of a bad background. So often with the folks who do these things, they are not working and they have some histories in their background, and Mr. Brooks had none of that. He's a good kid that made a mistake."

According to evidence, Brooks entered Colonial Shooting Academy in Richmond on Feb. 2 with three other young men, and purchased a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol. After the sale, he walked out into the parking lot and handed the gun to one of the men who had accompanied him into the store.

Straw purchasing is a criminal act in which a firearm is bought by one person on behalf of another who is legally unable to make the purchase themselves.

Three days after the sale, on Feb. 5, Richmond police responded to a shooting at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 700 E. Main Street, according to federal court filings. Richmond police said they found a man who had been shot in a hotel room. He was taken to a local hospital and survived.

A cartridge casing recovered from the scene was matched to the pistol Brooks had purchased, federal prosecutors said.

Fifteen days after the hotel shooting, on Feb. 20, a young man was shot and wounded in the 800 block of Porter Street in Richmond while trying to buy marijuana. A cartridge casing recovered at the scene was again matched to the gun Brooks bought.

Then on March 2, law enforcement officers recovered the pistol from a cocaine trafficker.

"[The] defendant's offense put a pistol in the hands of someone who was willing to fire the weapon in a downtown hotel, to wound a young man, and a drug trafficker," Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Norman said in court filing. Brooks' offense "was a serious one, that circumvented laws meant to protect the public."

Norman urged the court to sentence Brooks within the 6-12 month sentencing guidelines, which are discretionary.

Brooks, who pleaded guilty in July, is one of 250 firearm offenders prosecuted in 2022 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia as part of an ongoing federal effort to remove illicit weapons from the streets. About 77 of the 250 people charged in the Eastern District, or 31%, were defendants in cases that originated in Richmond, authorities said.

The 250 people prosecuted last year were charged with federal firearm offenses that included possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and straw purchasing a firearm.

