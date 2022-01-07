Youngkin and Miyares announce challenge to vaccine mandate for hospital workers as Va. sees record COVID hospitalizations

Two of the Richmond area's three health systems had already required vaccines before the CMS mandate arose - Virginia Commonwealth University Health and Bon Secours. So have many other health systems throughout the state.

When VCU Health announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated, it did so because administrators were losing the battle against false information spread on the internet, Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of the health system, said at the time.

HCA Health System, however, never imposed its own requirement, following only what the law requires.

In the fall, 25 states challenged the CMS mandate in three different cases. In early December, a Louisiana judge issued an injunction, blocking the CMS rule. The judge applied the injunction to all 50 states, saying uniformity was necessary.

But a few days later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit narrowed that injunction to only the states that were part of the lawsuit. That allowed the rule to stay in place in Virginia and 24 other states.

CMS has not said if it will implement the rule in the states not affected by the injunction.