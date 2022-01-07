Youngkin and Miyares announce challenge to vaccine mandate for hospital workers as Va. sees record COVID hospitalizations

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will challenge a rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID, putting his opposition to vaccine mandates into action.
Youngkin's transition team announced Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will seek to cancel an order from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which in its original form would have required vaccines from almost every hospital employee in the country.
The announcement came on the same day Virginia broke its own record for COVID hospitalizations. On Friday, there were 3,329 people hospitalized in the state for the virus, eclipsing the previous total, 3,201 on Jan. 13, 2021. Hospitalizations in the state have nearly tripled in the past month.
Already under attack, the mandate has been paused in 25 states following three injunctions issued by U.S. District Court judges. Virginia is not among the 25, so the mandate could still come into effect here.
"President Biden's CMS mandate ignores the hospital systems' long-established policies designed to keep staff and patients safe and threatens the tenure of essential medical personnel at a time when staffing shortages threaten the health and safety of Virginians," Youngkin's office said in a statement.
Two of the Richmond area's three health systems had already required vaccines before the CMS mandate arose - Virginia Commonwealth University Health and Bon Secours. So have many other health systems throughout the state.
When VCU Health announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated, it did so because administrators were losing the battle against false information spread on the internet, Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of the health system, said at the time.
HCA Health System, however, never imposed its own requirement, following only what the law requires.
In the fall, 25 states challenged the CMS mandate in three different cases. In early December, a Louisiana judge issued an injunction, blocking the CMS rule. The judge applied the injunction to all 50 states, saying uniformity was necessary.
But a few days later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit narrowed that injunction to only the states that were part of the lawsuit. That allowed the rule to stay in place in Virginia and 24 other states.
CMS has not said if it will implement the rule in the states not affected by the injunction.
During his campaign, Youngkin said he is vaccinated and encourages others to get vaccinated. But he believes mandates go too far.
“While we believe that the vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, we strongly believe that the federal government cannot impose its will and restrict the freedoms of Americans," his office said in a statement, "and that Virginia is at its best when her people are allowed to make the best decisions for their families or businesses."
Youngkin's statement called the vaccine mandate a "staffing barrier" to hospitals. But evidence suggests mandates aren't driving away employees in large numbers.
Departures at VCU were minimal following the announcement. According to the Virginia Mercury, 11 staffers left Sentara hospital system in Hampton Roads because of their mandate. At Virginia's Inova Health System, 89 employees – or 0.4% of the workforce – cited the mandate as their reason for departure.
Youngkin said he also opposes the OSHA mandate, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or perform tests regularly, and the Head Start mandate, which would require vaccines for young children and teachers in a federally operated early education program.
Youngkin and Miyares take office Jan. 15.
