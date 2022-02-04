Youngkin appoints Richmond health director Danny Avula to lead Social Services

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Dr. Danny Avula to be the state's commissioner of the Department of Social Services, likely ending his time as director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. The appointment is subject to General Assembly confirmation.
Dr. Melissa Viray has been named acting director of the health districts after serving as deputy director since 2017.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avula became one of the most recognizable faces of the local and state governments' response. Last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam named him the state's vaccine coordinator, a position he served in for almost a year.
As head of Social Services, Avula will oversee a department designed to help the state's most vulnerable citizens. DSS administers a number of programs, including Medicaid, adoption, child care assistance, refugee resettlement, Child and Adult Protective Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"So much of the support that ultimately impacts families' health and resilience lies within DSS," Avula said in a statement. "That said, it’s bittersweet to close out my time with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. It’s been life-giving to see the dedication of my team and all they’ve been able to accomplish; I’m in awe of them and am proud to have worked alongside them."
Avula earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia, attended Virginia Commonwealth University for medical school and completed residencies at VCU and Johns Hopkins University, where he also earned a Master's of Public Health. He has been the districts' health director since 2016, after spending seven years as deputy director.
Before coming to Virginia, Viray was the deputy state epidemiologist for the Hawaii Department of Health. She also previously worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an epidemic intelligence service officer and medical epidemiologist.
She studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for her undergraduate degree, completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and a fellowship in adult infectious diseases at Washington University in St. Louis.
"I know that all of RHHD staff join me in congratulating Dr. Danny Avula in expressing gratitude for his leadership," Viray said. "His leadership has been transformative in RHHD becoming the agencies they are today."
