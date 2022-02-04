Youngkin appoints Richmond health director Danny Avula to lead Social Services

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Dr. Danny Avula to be the state's commissioner of the Department of Social Services, likely ending his time as director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. The appointment is subject to General Assembly confirmation.

Dr. Melissa Viray has been named acting director of the health districts after serving as deputy director since 2017.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avula became one of the most recognizable faces of the local and state governments' response. Last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam named him the state's vaccine coordinator, a position he served in for almost a year.

As head of Social Services, Avula will oversee a department designed to help the state's most vulnerable citizens. DSS administers a number of programs, including Medicaid, adoption, child care assistance, refugee resettlement, Child and Adult Protective Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.