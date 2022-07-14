Youngkin: Quarantining, masks no longer recommended for schools, day cares, camps

Unvaccinated kids in Virginia who are exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to routinely quarantine away from school, day care or summer camp, Gov. Glenn Youngkin advised Thursday, marking a shift in guidance for the state.

The new procedure, which breaks with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addresses the empty classrooms that plagued school attendance during the height of the omicron variant.

Youngkin also announced that masks are no longer routinely recommended in schools, day cares and camps — indoors or outdoors — which also breaks with advice from the CDC.

The CDC recommends mask-wearing indoors in areas of high transmission, which currently include Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.

Though schools and day cares have different quarantine policies, the CDC recommends unvaccinated people stay home for five days following an exposure. Vaccinated individuals don’t have to quarantine.

Babies and toddlers at day care often had no other choice than to quarantine because vaccines weren’t available. But children 6 months and up are now eligible for shots, and quarantine policies motivated parents to vaccinate their children.

Hospitalizations are on the rise in Virginia, and the BA.5 subvariant is now responsible for a majority of cases.

“As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”

The Virginia Department of Health recommends people who test positive to isolate for at least five days. If they are asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving and have been fever-free for 24 hours, they may return after day five. These people should continue to mask through day 10. People unwilling to mask should test themselves or stay home through day 10.