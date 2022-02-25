Youngkin’s new health commissioner sparred with state’s top epidemiologists over health guidance

The message to school leaders was simple: “Restrictive” masking policies, like mandates requiring all students to wear face coverings, have had little to no effect on COVID-19 transmissions at Virginia schools.

The guidance from the Virginia Department of Health was a swift departure from what state leaders had advised before the state’s new Republican governor took office, and prompted questions and criticism from some parents and school leaders.

The claim also stumped even the state’s highest-ranking epidemiologists -- two public health experts who have served from onset of the pandemic in the winter of 2020 through today, according to emails the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through a public records request.

State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake and Deputy Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano seemed puzzled at the source of a key claim in the guidance - that masks made no impact on transmission - arguing that the state’s new health Commissioner Colin Greene had “selected data to create a hypothesis” to defend the new policy.

Whether or not schools should require universal mask-wearing among students is now largely a moot point in Virginia, where Youngkin and state lawmakers stripped power from school districts to require face coverings. The new law, backed by three Democratic senators, goes into effect Tuesday.

But the exchange sheds light into friction within Youngkin’s new health department as the state shifted its masking stance. It’s unclear how that will impact the agency as it navigates public health policy during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and grapples with the possibility of another surge sparked by an infectious variant.

The exchange also shows that the text and scientific underpinning of the new guidance were not fully vetted by the state’s infectious disease experts. A separate exchange that The Times-Dispatch also obtained through a public records request shows that as questions about the guidance started coming in, the governor’s office directed the state’s health agency to direct all media inquiries to the governor's communications staff.

Peake and Forlano, reached for comment by The Times-Dispatch, said the exchange doesn’t reflect "large-scale disagreement" at the agency. Peake said the role of her office is to “provide public health expertise, recommendations, and guidance to the state health commissioner, [the health secretary] and the governor's office.”

Disagreement about universal masking policies is not unique to Virginia.

A month after Youngkin moved to make masks optional in schools, a key campaign promise, several other governors in Democrat-controlled states moved to do the same. The mechanics differed - Virginia bans school districts from setting their own policies - but the underlying motivation was similar: Amid frustration by some parents and lack of data showing overwhelming benefits, many state leaders had opted to move toward less restrictive policies.

On Friday afternoon, the federal Centers for Disease Control eased its own masking recommendations.

The agency now only recommends masks and social distancing in places where hospital resources are starting to show signs of strain. It also loosened its guidance for masking in schools; universal masking is recommended only in counties where the virus poses a high risk as measured by strain on hospitals.

The agency chalked up the change in guidance to an assuaging surge of cases from the highly infectious omicron variant.

Changes to public health policy come as many Americans report feeling fatigued by the changes to public life brought on by trying to prevent COVID-19 transmission. A nationwide poll Monmouth University published in late January found that public support for masking and social distancing restrictions had fallen from 63% in September to 52% at the start of the year - even as the omicron variant was surging and straining health resources.

Youngkin’s campaign was fueled in part by his support for less restrictive COVID-19 measures. His coalition included parents and school leaders who felt that masks were harmful to students’ ability to learn at school.

On the other side were parents and districts that felt masks provided another layer of protection that could keep more kids and teachers in the classroom.

When VDH issued its guidance allowing parents to opt out, it included the line: "During the omicron outbreak, regions with restrictive masking policies and practices have shown similar rates of transmission as regions with less restrictive mask policies."

When Forlano asked where the assertion came from, Greene said it was “observational data” from the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, where he compared urban, suburban and rural areas, using those as proxies for masking policies. He said urban areas with more restrictive mask policies generally showed higher transmission rates.

Peake said: “You have selected data to create a hypothesis. I think it is premature to include that in a policy document. I recommend referencing studies that are designed to control for confounding factors."

She later added that different levels of immunity, and the timing of when omicron began to spread in different areas could impact Greene’s analysis.

Greene pushed back, saying, “if this were a presentation at a symposium, I might agree with you, but it's not.”

“I'm also a bit puzzled by the concern about things hypothetical, considering the emphasis we seem to place on [the University of Virginia’s] modeling data, which is 100% hypothetical,” he said, referring to projections out of the institution about the potential for hospitals to be overwhelmed.

Greene’s explanation for how the state came up with its new guidance was first reported by the Virginia Mercury last month. Parts of the exchange between Greene, Peake and Forlano were first reported by the Washington Post this week.

Peake is the state’s highest ranking epidemiologist, a role she’s held since March 2019. Before that, she was the director of public health for the state of South Carolina, and prior to that, the deputy commissioner for population health at VDH.

Forlano, the state’s deputy epidemiologist, served in the same role when she arrived at the agency in 2011. She worked as the state’s top epidemiologist for four years until late 2018, before becoming the deputy commissioner of population health. A year after the start of the pandemic, Forlano returned to the epidemiology office to work as its deputy director.

Most of Greene’s experience comes from the U.S. military. Before becoming the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, Greene was director of the Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat, a partnership that studied how to decrease death and injury in combat. Greene also worked as a public health adviser for the U.S. Army’s transition command, and had a five-month stint as the director of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Greene, as part of the exchange, said he was interested in setting up a new team within VDH to “encourage and support research.” Greene said he wanted to meet with Peake’s team to “learn the capabilities of your section,” including data analysis capabilities.

Peake, in an email to The Times-Dispatch, said the exchange should be seen as “typical” given the sizable impact of the state’s masking policy.

“We wanted to ensure all points of view were examined. Our singular debate does not indicate large-scale disagreement or deeper issues within the agency,” Peake said.