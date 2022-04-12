YWCA announces Outstanding Women Awards recipients

The YWCA Outstanding Women’s Awards celebrate the contributions of Richmond-area women representing a variety of industries, from health care and education to marketing and government.

"Nationwide, women’s participation in the workforce in 2021 was 56%, representing a decrease of 1.9 million women in the workforce between January of 2020 and September of 2021," Rupa Murthy, a spokesperson for YWCA said in a statement. "With women leaving the workforce in high numbers, particularly women of color, it is important to focus on our local leaders who inspire the next generation of individuals to break barriers and follow their passion."

This the 42nd year of the program, and the organization recently announced its current recipients. The YWCA will officially honor all of the women during a luncheon at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on May 10.

For details, go to YWCARichmond.org/owa.

This year’s honorees:

Arts & Culture - Zenobia Bey: She has designed youth led engagement programs like Hip Hop Critical Thinking Workshops, Lyrics & Beats, Nutrition in HipHop and works with youth in Richmond Public Schools and community-based spaces.

Business – Carter M. Reid: Dominion Energy Center, president of the services company, responsible for administrative services such as HR, IT, and supply chain for the company.

Education – Kimberley L. Martin: She began the KLSM Foundation to provide book scholarships for students attending Virginia colleges and universities.

Human Relations & Faith in Action - Jill A. McCormick: She began working in the Richmond region’s philanthropic community in 1996. She has served on the boards of FeedMore, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, YWCA Richmond and J Sergeant Reynolds Community College Education Foundation.

Health & Science – Zakia McKensey: She began volunteering as an outreach worker with the Fan Free Clinic, now Health Brigade, and is an advocate for LGBTQ people, especially trans women of color. She established Fan Free Clinic’s transgender clinic.

Law & Government – Kimberly C. MacLeod: A corporate finance partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth who chairs the firm’s pro bono committee.

Marketing & Media – Rasheeda N. Creighton: She is founder and CEO of The 3Fifty Group, a business consulting and financial coaching company, and co-founder of The Jackson Ward Collective, a hub for current and aspiring Black business owners.

Nonprofit Leadership – Karen Legato: Executive director of Health Brigade, Virginia’s oldest free clinic.