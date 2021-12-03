YWCA Richmond nearing completion of $5.3 million transformation of downtown building, will reopen to public in January with a center for survivors of domestic & sexual violence

“We saw a 106-107% increase in hotline calls during the pandemic,” Rupa Murthy, the organization’s chief advancement officer, said.

“People couldn’t leave spaces they were sharing with their abusers. We were seeing people who had been locked in with their abusers for quite some time. The severity of injuries went up, as did the rate of suicidal thoughts,” Tissiere said. Counseling picked up dramatically, she said, after the lockdown in March 2020.

Now, the YWCA can staff up to 3 people on the hotline in one main office.

The fourth floor will serve as administrative offices for YWCA staff, which will start moving into the renovated YWCA Richmond building in December. The building will open to the public in January.

“We’re looking forward to bringing in groups and opening the space to the community,” Tissiere said. “As simple as having an all staff meeting, we’ve never had the space to do it,” she said. The YWCA employs 60 full-time staff and 12 part-time staff, including the Sprout School.

YWCA Richmond is now launching the public phase of its capital campaign and is seeking to raise an additional $1.5 million to grow its endowment and sustain its future.

“We raised more than $5 million towards the $7 million needed for the relocation and expansion of our Sprout School and the complete transformation of our downtown headquarters. We’re 80% to our capital project goal,” Tissiere said. “This is more than a renovation. This is truly transforming how we do our work.”