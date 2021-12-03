YWCA Richmond nearing completion of $5.3 million transformation of downtown building, will reopen to public in January with a center for survivors of domestic & sexual violence

When the downtown YWCA Richmond opened its building at 6 N. 5th Street in 1914, it boasted the only swimming pool and gymnasium for women in Richmond.
“At that time, women didn’t have a safe place to go to exercise and they weren’t allowed to exercise with men,” Linda S. Tissiere, CEO of the YWCA Richmond said this week, amidst the hammering of nails and the banging of walls as the YWCA undergoes the final touches on its latest transformation.
For over 100 years, the downtown YWCA has served as a boarding house, a daycare, a cafeteria for downtown workers and a meeting space.
Now, the downtown YWCA is about to reopen after a $5.3 million renovation that will transform the building into a new space that will better serve the community.
The new focus of the building will offer spaces for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, room for racial and gender equity work, and workforce development for women.
The renovation began in February, but the project has been in the works for over 5 years.
“I’ve been here for almost 10 years. In the first 4 years I was here, the YWCA more than doubled in size in terms of staff, budget, and programs. All of that was in response to community need,” Tissiere said. Last year, the the YWCA Richmond served roughly 6,500 adults, children and families in the Richmond area.
For the past several years, the downtown YWCA Richmond has struggled to make a 100-year-old building suit modern day needs. When survivors of domestic and sexual violence came in off the street, clinicians would meet with them in their shared offices or in spare conference rooms with limited privacy. Staff were doubling up four or five to a room. In 2000, the lower level swimming pool was filled in to make room for the preschool which became the Sprout School. But there still wasn't enough room.
The plan: completely revamp and re-imagine the 30,000 square foot, 4-story space.
Starting with the preschool. With the growing childcare crisis and the lack of affordable childcare options, the YWCA wanted to expand the Sprout School for years, but couldn’t.
“There is a huge demand for infant toddler care. But due to fire codes, we couldn’t offer that. We could only offer age 18 months to 8 years,” Tissiere said. “Plus, we didn’t have any outdoor space for the children to play.”
The YWCA decided to move The Sprout School to 1101 Bainbridge St. in Manchester, where the program could take infants under 18 months and serve 46 new families. The move was completed in July, freeing up much-needed space at the downtown 6 N. 5th Street building.
Now the lower level of the downtown YWCA has been transformed into a center for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
There is a private entrance where women can check in directly and discreetly from the street, eight private counseling rooms and a separate play area for children so that they don’t have to be re-traumatized hearing intake details.
Each floor at the renovated building serves a purpose and has a new name. The lower level is now the Center for Empowerment offering domestic and sexual violence services. It features a new security system to protect staff and women in need. The floor even contains waves in the pattern of the wood, as a nod to the former swimming pool.
The main floor is the Center for Engagement with the original library updated with new technology, a conference room and a new volunteer lounge with lockers.
“Pre-pandemic, we had nowhere for our volunteers to meet or put their belongings,” Tissiere said.
The gymnasium has been turned into a state-of-the art training center and an in-kind donation center. Before the renovation, volunteers would store donations of everything from diapers, clothing and food on the indoor track above the gymnasium. Now, with space for storage, the walking track can be used again. Office space has also been added. And the YWCA even preserved the lacquered gym floors to receive historic tax credits.
The renovation is also “for human capital,” Murthy said. “Retaining the very best people, who show up every day and do this very hard work. Giving them a space where they feel they can work and thrive and feel valued. Before, every piece of furniture was broken or borrowed. It wasn’t a space where they felt valued.”
The third floor, which served as an indoor playground in recent years for the Sprout School, has been transformed into the Center for Equity where women and their families can develop leadership skills and participate in job training. It also offers space for the advocacy team, which works to address gender equity policies that cause poverty, racism and violence.
“Empowering women and eliminating racism is paramount to our advocacy work,” Tissiere said. “We never had the space to expand our programming but now we can grow our programming on gender and racial equity and in workforce development.”
The open airy room with its floor to ceiling windows is a breath of fresh air. It will provide space for workforce development classes, a computer lab, more meeting space and room to help teens facilitate conversations around healthy relationships.
The third floor also houses the YWCA’s crisis response center. The YWCA manages the 24/7 EmpowerNet regional crisis hotline for survivors of intimate partner violence and the number is 804-612-6126. The YWCA answers 5,000 calls every year, with an average of 14 calls per day from victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
“We saw a 106-107% increase in hotline calls during the pandemic,” Rupa Murthy, the organization’s chief advancement officer, said.
“People couldn’t leave spaces they were sharing with their abusers. We were seeing people who had been locked in with their abusers for quite some time. The severity of injuries went up, as did the rate of suicidal thoughts,” Tissiere said. Counseling picked up dramatically, she said, after the lockdown in March 2020.
Now, the YWCA can staff up to 3 people on the hotline in one main office.
The fourth floor will serve as administrative offices for YWCA staff, which will start moving into the renovated YWCA Richmond building in December. The building will open to the public in January.
“We’re looking forward to bringing in groups and opening the space to the community,” Tissiere said. “As simple as having an all staff meeting, we’ve never had the space to do it,” she said. The YWCA employs 60 full-time staff and 12 part-time staff, including the Sprout School.
YWCA Richmond is now launching the public phase of its capital campaign and is seeking to raise an additional $1.5 million to grow its endowment and sustain its future.
“We raised more than $5 million towards the $7 million needed for the relocation and expansion of our Sprout School and the complete transformation of our downtown headquarters. We’re 80% to our capital project goal,” Tissiere said. “This is more than a renovation. This is truly transforming how we do our work.”
